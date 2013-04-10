MOVES-Carlyle Group, BNY Mellon Investment Management, MetLife

April 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BNY MELLON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

BNY Mellon Asset Management Japan is appointing a Japanese equities team. Six investment professionals from ING Investment Management will be based in Tokyo.

METLIFE

MetLife said Jenny Guisquet joined the UK Employee Benefits business from Bupa International as sales desk manager.

U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Former federal prosecutor Mary Jo White was officially sworn in as chairman, the agency announced.

CARLYLE GROUP LP

The company hired Rajiv Louis to launch its Indonesia office, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, becoming the first major private equity firm to set up shop on its own in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Sri Lanka-born Louis, 42, a banker with a decade of dealmaking experience in Indonesia, left UBS AG earlier this year.

MIZUHO CORPORATE BANK LTD

Mizuho appointed Luc Reynders general manager, Europe corporate banking division. Reynders was earlier joint general Manager at Mizuho Corporate Bank Nederland N.V.

NOMURA

The investment bank appointed Scott Bugie as Head of FIG Ratings Advisory, EMEA. Most recently, he was co-head of research for Global Financial Institutions.

HORIZONS ETFS MANAGEMENT (USA)

The unit of Seoul, Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Investments Co Ltd appointed Joe Cunningham as executive vice president and head of capital markets for Horizons USA.

LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

LaSalle Investment Management appointed Mahdi Mokrane as head of research and strategy, Europe. Mokrane will be based in London. (Compiled by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore)