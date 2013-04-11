MOVES-Gladstone Capital, Coutts, RBS

Uber's communication head Rachel Whetstone to depart
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
April 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP
The investment company named chief accounting officer Melissa Morrison as chief financial officer following the resignation of David Watson.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
The boss of RBS' Japanese investment bank will leave following investigations by Japanese authorities into interest rate rigging, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
COUTTS
The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group named Michael Dismorr as managing director of Middle East operations. He joins from Deutsche Bank, where he was the chairman of the Middle East Advisory Board and headed the Middle East and Africa Key Client Group.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
The investment bank appointed Daniel Salter as head of EMEA Strategy. Prior to joining Renaissance Capital, Salter worked at UniCredit as Head of EMEA Equity Strategy and Head of Russian Equity Research.
LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING
The company appointed Alex Pereira as head of Global Corporates FX Markets Solutions based in London.
LOMBARD ODIER INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The asset manager hired Grant Peterkin as a senior portfolio manager in the Global & Emerging Fixed Income team.
ALLIED WORLD ASSURANCE CO HOLDINGS
The insurer named Sarah Doran as treasurer and senior vice president of investor relations.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.