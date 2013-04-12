版本:
MOVES-Henderson Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA

April 12 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday.

** HENDERSON GROUP PLC

The investment manager named Roger Thompson as chief financial officer. He succeeds Shirley Garrood, who will also stand down as director, effective July 1.

** MITSUBISHI UFJ SECURITIES USA INC

The investment banker, a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, appointed William Mansfield as chief executive officer effective April 12.

He joins from Rabobank International, where he was the head of Global Financial Markets Americas and CEO of Rabo Securities USA Inc.

STATE STREET CORP

The world's No. 2 stand-alone custody bank named Jeff Conway to lead its Global Exchange division, which will provide data and analytics solutions. Conway has led various businesses and corporate functions during his 25-year career at State Street.

