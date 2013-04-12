MOVES-Henderson Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA

UPDATE 4-Krispy Kreme-owner JAB to buy bakery chain Panera Bread
* JAB is world's No.1 pure-play coffee maker by volume (Adds Breakingviews link)
April 12 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** HENDERSON GROUP PLC
The investment manager named Roger Thompson as chief financial officer. He succeeds Shirley Garrood, who will also stand down as director, effective July 1.
** MITSUBISHI UFJ SECURITIES USA INC
The investment banker, a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, appointed William Mansfield as chief executive officer effective April 12.
He joins from Rabobank International, where he was the head of Global Financial Markets Americas and CEO of Rabo Securities USA Inc.
STATE STREET CORP
The world's No. 2 stand-alone custody bank named Jeff Conway to lead its Global Exchange division, which will provide data and analytics solutions. Conway has led various businesses and corporate functions during his 25-year career at State Street.
April 5 Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power Inc said Amazon.com Inc had acquired the right to buy up to 23 percent of the company and that it would supply batteries to power forklifts used by the online retailer in its warehouses.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 5 Taser International Inc , maker of the eponymous device used by police to stun and incapacitate a person temporarily, is changing its name to Axon as it pushes further into the software business.