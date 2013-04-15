MOVES-Nomura Holdings, Goldman Sachs, Standard Chartered, RBC Wealth

BRIEF-Washington Federal to buy Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 mln in stock
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
April 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
Khaled Eldabag, a senior investment banker at the Wall Street bank, who handled some of its biggest clients in the Middle East, has resigned, two sources familiar with the matter said.
** NOMURA HOLDINGS
The Japanese brokerage's head of equity trading for Asia excluding Japan, Jean El Khoury, has left the firm, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
Jean El Khoury had joined Nomura as head of equity derivatives trading, Asia Pacific in January 2011 before being promoted to head of trading for all equity products in the region in December that year.
** STANDARD CHARTERED BANK
The bank named Dorris Chen, previously with BNP Paribas, as head of China financials research. Dorris will be based in Hong Kong and will be responsible for covering the China banking sector.
** STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP
The regional investment bank said Norma Corio, previously with JPMorgan Chase & Co, was appointed as co-president of Miller Buckfire & Co, a bankruptcy workout company.
** RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The division of Royal Bank of Canada said on Friday it has hired Robert Magel, a veteran manager from Swiss bank UBS AG's U.S. brokerage division to oversee its Denver Tech office as branch director.
** STATE STREET CORP
The world's No. 2 stand-alone custody bank said on Saturday the top executive of its electronic foreign exchange trading business, Clifford Lewis, has left the company in a leadership shake-up.
The bank also said Jeff Conway would lead an organization dedicated to developing solutions to address clients' data information and trading challenges.
** FORUM PARTNERS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
The real estate investment management firm appointed Gregory Wells, previously with Deutsche Bank, as managing director and head of Asia in its Hong Kong office. He will be responsible for overseeing Forum's private equity business in Asia.
** TOWERS WATSON & CO
The employee-benefits consultancy firm appointed Massimo Borghello as a director in its Asia Pacific M&A consulting business. He was earlier a senior consultant based in Towers Watson's International Consulting Group in London.
** AON PLC
AON Hewitt, the human resources solutions business of Aon PLC, appointed Phil True as head of UK-based equity manager research team of its investment consulting practice. Before this, True headed the UK Institutional Equities at Credit Suisse Asset Management.
** BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment management firm appointed Paul Loss, previously with JP Morgan Asset Management, as head of operations, effective immediately. Based in London, Loss will be responsible for delivering an efficient and effective operations platform.
** TOWRY
The wealth adviser appointed four regional wealth advice managers to new national roles. Jon Bowes was appointed as head of client advice, Neil Homer as head of client delivery, Andy Springall as head of client development and Rob Chandler as head of client acquisition.
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
MELBOURNE, April 12 London copper eased on Wednesday amid heightening geopolitical tensions with North Korea, but held above two-week lows hit in the previous session on a healthy demand outlook. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded down 0.1 percent at $5,763 a tonne by 0200 GMT, after ending a tad firmer on Tuesday having previously slumped to $5,710 a tonne during the session, a two-week low. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange c
BEIJING, April 12 China's producer price inflation cooled for the first time in seven months in March as iron ore and coal prices tumbled, pressured by fears that Chinese steel production is outweighing demand and threatening a glut of the metal later this year.