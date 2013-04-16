MOVES- BofA, UBS, Towry, Coutts, BM&FBovespa

April 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** BANK OF AMERICA

Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch has bolstered its adviser force in Massachusetts and New Jersey with four veteran hires from rival firms Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and UBS Wealth Management Americas.

** UBS AG

The Swiss bank is hiring Blackrock Inc's German head Dirk Klee as chief operating officer of its flagship private banking arm from September, according to a memorandum seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

** TOWRY

The wealth adviser appointed Jeremy Turrell as a wealth adviser in its Bournemouth office. Turrell joins from Lloyds Mayfair Private Banking.

** COUTTS

The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group appointed David Lam as managing director and head of North Asia, effective May 29.

** BM&FBOVESPA SA

Brazil's sole financial exchange operator named former Brazilian senior government official Pedro Parente as chairman on Monday, replacing Arminio Fraga Neto. Parente was a former chief of staff in the government of former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso.

** BROOKS MACDONALD INTERNATIONAL

Brooks Macdonald Group Plc's stock broking services arm appointed Mark O'Connor as an investment manager at its Guernsey office. O'Connor was previously with Rothschild Bank.

** HEARTHSTONE INVESTMENTS

The specialist residential property fund manager appointed Adrian Gaspar, previously with Defaqto, as technical sales manager to lead the TM Hearthstone UK Residential Property Fund.