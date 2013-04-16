MOVES- BofA, UBS, Towry, Coutts, BM&FBovespa

April 16 The following financial services
** BANK OF AMERICA
Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch has bolstered its
adviser force in Massachusetts and New Jersey with four veteran
hires from rival firms Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and UBS
Wealth Management Americas.
** UBS AG
The Swiss bank is hiring Blackrock Inc's German head
Dirk Klee as chief operating officer of its flagship private
banking arm from September, according to a memorandum seen by
Reuters on Tuesday.
** TOWRY
The wealth adviser appointed Jeremy Turrell as a wealth
adviser in its Bournemouth office. Turrell joins from Lloyds
Mayfair Private Banking.
** COUTTS
The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group
appointed David Lam as managing director and head of North Asia,
effective May 29.
** BM&FBOVESPA SA
Brazil's sole financial exchange operator named former
Brazilian senior government official Pedro Parente as chairman
on Monday, replacing Arminio Fraga Neto. Parente was a former
chief of staff in the government of former President Fernando
Henrique Cardoso.
** BROOKS MACDONALD INTERNATIONAL
Brooks Macdonald Group Plc's stock broking services
arm appointed Mark O'Connor as an investment manager at its
Guernsey office. O'Connor was previously with Rothschild Bank.
** HEARTHSTONE INVESTMENTS
The specialist residential property fund manager appointed
Adrian Gaspar, previously with Defaqto, as technical sales
manager to lead the TM Hearthstone UK Residential Property Fund.