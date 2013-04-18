MOVES-Barclays, BofA Merrill, BlackRock, Evercore Trust

April 18 The following financial services
BARCLAYS PLC
Rich Ricci, the boss of Barclays' investment bank, is
leaving after months of speculation he would be ousted by new
Chief Executive Antony Jenkins in a crackdown on excessive
executive pay. Tom Kalaris, head of Barclays' wealth management
business, will also leave.
Barclays said Eric Bommensath and Tom King would become
co-chief executives of corporate and investment banking from May
1.
BANK OF AMERICA'S MERRILL LYNCH
The bank appointed Yacine Amor head of equity capital
markets (ECM) for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and
Africa, a spokeswoman for the bank said.
Daniel Burton-Morgan has been appointed head of EMEA ECM
Syndicate, while Paul Frankfurt has taken up a newly created
role in charge of EMEA blocks, the spokeswoman
said.
BLACKROCK INC
The world's largest money manager appointed Scott Greenberg
as the head of its global capital markets team in the
Asia-Pacific region. Greenberg, based in Hong Kong, will be
responsible for developing unique equity and debt investment
opportunities and managing new issue process for BlackRock's
clients.
EVERCORE TRUST CO
The investment management and trustee services company, a
unit of Evercore Partners, said Ciara Burnham will
succeed Charles Wert as chief executive, effective July 1.
Burnham currently heads strategy and corporate development at
Evercore Partners. The company also appointed William Ryan as
chief fiduciary officer, replacing Norman Goldberg. Wert and
Goldberg will become vice-chairmen of Evercore Trust.
CLARION PARTNERS LLC
The real estate investment manager named Kyle Joon Lee as
director, Asia, to lead the company's program to build
relationships with institutional investors, advising Asian
investors on cross-border real estate investment into the
Americas.
ORCHARD STREET INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The property investment firm appointed Philip Gadsden as a
new partner of the firm.
CAPITA PLC
Capita's consulting business appointed Ian Cotterill,
previously with KPMG, as a director within its financial
services practice with immediate effect.
CVC CREDIT PARTNERS
The asset management company of CVC Capital Partners Ltd
appointed Stuart Levett as the managing director
focused on the group's European trading activity, and Julia
Agafonova as a director of fund administration.
EVERBANK COMMERCIAL FINANCE INC
The subsidiary of EverBank that deals with
equipment financing, asset-based lending and financial
solutions, appointed Mike Foster as its business development
manager. Foster will be responsible for managing vendor programs
in the company's healthcare platform.