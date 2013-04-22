MOVES-Emirates NBD, Standard Chartered, Towry, Neuberger Berman

April 22 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
EMIRATES NBD
Dubai's largest bank announced the departure of current head
Rick Pudner on Sunday. Pudner is expected to stay as CEO until
his contract expires at the end of this year.
STANDARD CHARTERED BANK
The international banking group appointed Petter Sternby,
previously with Nomura, as head of Southeast Asia financial
institutions strategic coverage. Based in Singapore, Sternby
will be responsible for deepening relations with the bank's
strategic clients in Southeast Asia.
Standard Chartered also appointed Sumit Choudhary, based in
Mumbai, as head of emerging companies research, India.
TOWRY
The wealth adviser appointed Duncan Gregory as manager of
its personal injury and clinical negligence team. The company
also hired five new wealth advisers to the team -- Stephen
Farnfield, Greg Mackie, Paul Sayers, Craig Barraclough and Carol
Stanger.
ADDLESHAW GODDARD
The law firm said Simon Prendergast has joined its banking
group as a partner, effective May 1. Prendergast joins Addleshaw
Goddard from Eversheds.
CAVENDISH CORPORATE FINANCE LLP
The UK-based M&A advisory firm hired Nick Jones, previously
with Clearwater Corporate Finance, as senior adviser in the
technology media and telecoms sector team.
FINNCAP
The small-cap financial adviser and broker said Steve
Asfour, previously with Fox Davis Capital, and Russell Jackson
would join its new market making team. The London-based firm
also appointed David Loudon, previously with Brewin Dolphin, as
a sales trader.
RWC PARTNERS
The London-based investment management firm said Louise
Keeling, previously with Marathon Asset Management, would join
the company to establish a global equity team.
NEUBERGER BERMAN INC
The New York-based asset management company appointed Fahmi
Abdulhamid as vice president of the Middle East and North Africa
(MENA) distribution. Abdulhamid, based in Dubai, joins from
Franklin Templeton Investments and will lead the firm's efforts
in the MENA third-party distribution space.
BOOST ETP LLP
The European exchange-traded products provider hired Robert
Dickson to its sales team to focus on hedge fund and long-only
institutional clients.