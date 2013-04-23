MOVES-Stifel, FINRA, Lazard, Towry, Selectcore, Pop Milano

April 23 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission tapped White
House attorney Anne Small on Tuesday to become its general
counsel, marking the first time a woman has served in that role
at the agency.
U.S. BANCORP
The fifth-largest U.S. commercial bank by assets said it
promoted Matt Ellison, who joined the company in 2011, to
regional wealth planner for Kentucky, Tennessee and Cleveland
and Columbus, Ohio, for the Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The bank appointed Don Birchenough as the Americas Head of
Media and Telecom Mergers & Acquisitions. prior to this, he was
with Credit Suisse as the co-head of the Technology, Media and
Telecom M&A group in the Americas.
FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS BOARD
The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB), which
writes accounting standards for U.S. businesses, has a new
chairman, Russell Golden, its parent organization said.
FINANCIAL INDUSTRY REGULATORY AUTHORITY
Susan Axelrod, the head of FINRA's member sales practice
unit, will take on a broader role, overseeing several
departments, including fraud detection, market intelligence and
enforcement, according to an announcement on Monday.
FINRA, Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog, oversees
about 4,270 brokerage firms and about 630,000 brokers.
STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP
Brokerage firm Stifel, Nicolaus & Co has bolstered its
adviser force in Washington state and Oregon with a veteran team
from Wells Fargo & Co's independent adviser division.
The 11-member RMG Asset Management group joined Stifel's private
client group in early April, Stifel said. Nine of the advisers
are based in Bellevue, Washington, a suburb of Seattle, while
the other two are based in Portland, Oregon.
LAZARD LTD
The investment bank has poached Credit Suisse's
head of investment banking in Germany to become co-head of its
own business in the country. Ken Oliver Fritz will fill the gap
left by the departure of Alexander Doll.
SELECTCORE LTD
The transaction processing services provider appointed Kevin
Taylor as general manager of SelectCore Latin America and
Caribbean and Joe Mclean as senior adviser.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Chairman of the supervisory board of the Italian bank,
Filippo Annunziata, resigned on Monday as the cooperative lender
gears up to change its corporate governance structure.
TOWRY
The company said Monica Harrison, a wealth adviser
specialising in providing financial advice to hospital doctors,
would join its Manchester office. Harrison was previously with
Wesleyan Assurance Society.
GENERAL ATLANTIC PARTNERS LLC
The global growth equity investment firm said it expanded
its investment team in India. The team will be led by Sandeep
Naik, who joined the firm as a managing director and head of its
Mumbai office in late 2012.
BRAEMAR ESTATES
The property management wing of Brooks Macdonald Group Plc
appointed Chris March, previously with Allsop
Residential Investment Management, as its new chief executive.
ALLENBRIDGEEPIC
The UK-based investment adviser, a unit of Allenbridge
Investment Solutions LLP, appointed Mark as a senior adviser.
Willis was previously with Nationwide Building Society.