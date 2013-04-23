MOVES-Stifel, FINRA, Lazard, Towry, Selectcore, Pop Milano

April 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission tapped White House attorney Anne Small on Tuesday to become its general counsel, marking the first time a woman has served in that role at the agency.

U.S. BANCORP

The fifth-largest U.S. commercial bank by assets said it promoted Matt Ellison, who joined the company in 2011, to regional wealth planner for Kentucky, Tennessee and Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio, for the Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The bank appointed Don Birchenough as the Americas Head of Media and Telecom Mergers & Acquisitions. prior to this, he was with Credit Suisse as the co-head of the Technology, Media and Telecom M&A group in the Americas.

FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS BOARD

The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB), which writes accounting standards for U.S. businesses, has a new chairman, Russell Golden, its parent organization said.

FINANCIAL INDUSTRY REGULATORY AUTHORITY

Susan Axelrod, the head of FINRA's member sales practice unit, will take on a broader role, overseeing several departments, including fraud detection, market intelligence and enforcement, according to an announcement on Monday.

FINRA, Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog, oversees about 4,270 brokerage firms and about 630,000 brokers.

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP

Brokerage firm Stifel, Nicolaus & Co has bolstered its adviser force in Washington state and Oregon with a veteran team from Wells Fargo & Co's independent adviser division. The 11-member RMG Asset Management group joined Stifel's private client group in early April, Stifel said. Nine of the advisers are based in Bellevue, Washington, a suburb of Seattle, while the other two are based in Portland, Oregon.

LAZARD LTD

The investment bank has poached Credit Suisse's head of investment banking in Germany to become co-head of its own business in the country. Ken Oliver Fritz will fill the gap left by the departure of Alexander Doll.

SELECTCORE LTD

The transaction processing services provider appointed Kevin Taylor as general manager of SelectCore Latin America and Caribbean and Joe Mclean as senior adviser.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Chairman of the supervisory board of the Italian bank, Filippo Annunziata, resigned on Monday as the cooperative lender gears up to change its corporate governance structure.

TOWRY

The company said Monica Harrison, a wealth adviser specialising in providing financial advice to hospital doctors, would join its Manchester office. Harrison was previously with Wesleyan Assurance Society.

GENERAL ATLANTIC PARTNERS LLC

The global growth equity investment firm said it expanded its investment team in India. The team will be led by Sandeep Naik, who joined the firm as a managing director and head of its Mumbai office in late 2012.

BRAEMAR ESTATES

The property management wing of Brooks Macdonald Group Plc appointed Chris March, previously with Allsop Residential Investment Management, as its new chief executive.

ALLENBRIDGEEPIC

The UK-based investment adviser, a unit of Allenbridge Investment Solutions LLP, appointed Mark as a senior adviser. Willis was previously with Nationwide Building Society.