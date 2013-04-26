MOVES-Prudential, Amundi, UBS Wealth, American Century, CDP

April 26 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
PRUDENTIAL PLC
The British insurance group has poached Standard Life
Chief Financial Officer Jackie Hunt to head up its UK and
European business, following the resignation of Rob Devey.
AMUNDI
The asset management company appointed Laurent Guillet as
chief executive at its London branch. Guillet will replace
Laurent Crosnier after the company decided to segregate the
roles of CEO and chief investment officer.
CASSA DEPOSITI E PRESTITI
Leone Pattofatto, formerly in charge of mergers and
acquisitions at Credit Suisse's Italian division, has
moved to CDP, the latest investment banker to join the Italian
state-backed fund.
UBS WEALTH MANAGEMENT AMERICAS
UBS AG's Wealth Management Americas has
expanded its adviser force in New York with a veteran team from
rival brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.
AMERICAN CENTURY INVESTMENTS
The investment management firm appointed Vinod
Chandrashekaran as senior vice-president and director of
quantitative research. Chandrashekaran had previously worked
with BlackRock/Barclays Global Investors (BGI). In his present
role at American Century, he will report to Scott Wittman, chief
investment officer for asset allocation and quantitative equity.