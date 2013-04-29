MOVES-JPMorgan, StanChart, BlackRock, AIG, Credit Suisse, HSBC

April 29 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
** STANDARD CHARTERED BANK
The international banking group appointed Michael Kruse in
San Francisco as a managing director and head of the Technology,
Media & Telecoms group for North America. Kruse joins the bank
after working for 12 years at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
** CREDIT SUISSE
Andres Luther, co-head of corporate communications at Credit
Suisse, will leave the Swiss bank to join consultancy
Hirzel.Neef.Schmid.Counselors as a partner at the start of 2014.
** MORGAN STANLEY
The sixth-largest U.S. bank by assets has hired Michele
Davis, a public relations official and policy director who
helped shape the Treasury Department's strategy during the
financial crisis, to become global head of corporate affairs,
according to a bank memo. Davis is taking a position that was
held by Jeanmarie McFadden who retired in February.
** HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The global asset management (USA) division of the company
appointed Angelo Pirri as vice president, Registered Investment
Advisor Sales, for the West Coast. Pirri joins from Direxion and
will be based in San Francisco.
** JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The biggest U.S. bank said on Sunday Matt Zames will fully
assume the role of chief operating officer as his former partner
in the job leaves, which was part of the latest management
shakeup.
The company hired Dianne Challenor from Citigroup Inc
as head of transaction services for Asia Pacific, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Monday. ()
** NORTHERN TRUST CORP
The U.S. custody bank and wealth manager appointed Jeremy
Hester as head of sales of its Global Fund Services business in
the United Kingdom. Hester was most recently head of sales for
Northern Trust in Australia and New Zealand.
** BLACKROCK INC
The world's largest money manager appointed Alastair
Gillespie as chief investment officer of Asia Pacific Real
Estate Securities. Gillespie was most recently co-global
portfolio manager for Principal Global Investors.
** ESEMPLIA EMERGING MARKETS
The emerging markets investment affiliate of global asset
management firm Legg Mason Inc, appointed Samantha Ho as
head of Hong Kong and China Equities. Ho previously worked with
Invesco Hong Kong.
** ACE INSURANCE
The company, a unit of ACE Ltd, appointed Tim
Shields as the new president director for its recently acquired
Indonesian company PT Asuransi Jaya Proteksi.
** BARCLAYS
Barclays said it appointed Jason Barrass as head of Africa
trade, a new role based in Johannesburg, responsible for
Barclays' pan-Africa trade business across structured trade, to
the flow business, supporting global corporate clients with
their trade finance needs.
Barrass comes from JP Morgan, where he was a managing
director in the global trade organisation and head of trade
sales for the region.
Barclays Bank Plc said it appointed four
corporate wealth advisers to its corporate & employer solutions
business in the UK.
** AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
The insurer appointed Robert Schimek as president and CEO of
AIG Property Casualty's Americas region, effective immediately.
Schimek will move to New York from London, where he was
serving as president and CEO of the Europe, the Middle East, and
Africa region.
** BANCO SANTANDER SA
Alfredo Saenz, 70-year-old chief executive of the euro
zone's biggest bank, Santander, stepped down after a
prolonged legal battle over whether he should be barred from
banking due to a criminal conviction.
** LLOYDS BANK
Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking appointed Anders Nilsson as
head of global corporate FX sales, based in London.
** AXIS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD
The asset management arm of Indian private sector bank, Axis
Bank, appointed Chandresh Nigam as its managing
director and chief executive.