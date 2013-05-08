MOVES-Credit Suisse, Arbuthnot Latham, BNP Paribas Securities

May 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE

The investment banker Sebastian Grigg has been appointed vice chairman of the bank's EMEA investment banking department after having spent six years at the helm of the company's UK investment banking team.

SAUDI ARABIA CENTRAL BANK

J.P. Morgan Chase Inc confirmed on Tuesday that its top banker for Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz Al Helaissi, is leaving to take a position with Saudi Arabia's central bank.

ARBUTHNOT LATHAM & CO LTD

The private banking and wealth management arm of Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc appointed Paul Millar as managing director of International Private Banking in Dubai.

BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES

The asset manager named Darren Banks to head the UK Trustee and Depositary Business. Darren joins from State Street Trustees Ltd, where he worked for over a decade.

SAFFERY CHAMPNESS

The accountancy firm named Alistair Hunt as partner in firm's Peterborough office. He joins from RSM Tenon Group Plc , where he headed their East Midlands Accounts & Audit Department.

MORNINGSTAR INC

The research firm named Daniel Needham as chief investment officer for Morningstar Investment Management and managing director for Europe operations. Prior to this appointment, he served as managing director and chief investment officer for the unit's Asia-Pacific operations.

HIGHTOWER ADVISORS LLC

The independent adviser-owned firm that has grown by hiring employees away from top U.S. brokerages, added veteran branch manager, Frank Epinger, from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. Epinger will assume the role of an executive director based in Los Angeles and help expand the firm's presence in California.

U.S. BANCORP INVESTMENTS

The investment banking division of U.S. Bancorp appointed Steve Felchle and Jason Ernst as financial advisors. Felchle and Ernst previously worked with Wells Fargo.