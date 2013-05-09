MOVES-Blackstone Group, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas Securities

May 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BLACKSTONE GROUP LP

The world's largest alternative asset manager hired former senior Boeing Co executive Jim Albaugh to boost the firm's private equity activities in the aerospace and defense sector.

The hiring of Albaugh, who most recently served as chief executive and president of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, could help put Blackstone on the map as a major investor in the sector.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The investment bank hired Deutsche Bank senior equity analyst Tom Ernst as a managing director to co-head its software banking team, a company spokesman said late on Wednesday.

GUGGENHEIM PARTNERS

The $180 billion asset manager has poached senior bankers from Barclays Plc's retail team as it looks to bolster its investment banking business.

BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES

The global custodian named Lance Wargo as head of securities lending in North America. Wargo joins the bank from Wells Fargo & Co where he spent 13 years, most recently as head of trading and investments for securities lending.

ROTHSCHILD'S WEALTH MANAGEMENT & TRUST

The financial services company appointed Tracy Collins to its wealth management business as a director in the Charities team. Tracy will join Rothschild in July 2013 and will be based in London.

TIAA-CREF ASSET MANAGEMENT

TIAA-CREF on Thursday named Robert Leary head of asset management, replacing Scott Evans, who stepped down more than year ago.