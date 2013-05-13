MOVES- Marsh, BNP Paribas, BDO

May 13 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MARSH & MCLENNAN CO
Marsh, the insurance broking and risk-management unit of
Marsh & McLennan Co, named Richard Moxon as leader of its UK
private client services division. Moxon joined the company in
2009 as senior client manager.
BNP PARIBAS
The bank's corporate and investment banking division
appointed Tim Healy as global chief operating officer for
investor relationship management. Healy joins from Credit
Suisse, where he headed business and client development for
EMEA.
BARINGS ASSET MANAGEMENT
The company appointed Marco Tang as head of sales, client
service and business development across China, Hong Kong and
Singapore. Tang joins from JP Morgan Asset Management, where he
was the executive director and head of intermediary business.
BDO LLP
The accountancy and business advisory firm named David
Fletcher as head of restructuring advisory. Fletcher joins from
KPMG.
PATRON CAPITAL PARTNERS
The European private equity firm named Georg von Hammerstein
as senior adviser. Hammerstein was the European chief investment
officer at Pramerica Real Estate Investors.
WILLIS NORTH AMERICA
The unit of insurance broker Willis Group Holdings
appointed Brian Murphy and Hiromoto Ushiki as North American
practice co-leaders of Willis North America's Japan Global
Practice Group. The group provides services to companies based
in Japan and having operations in North America.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The bank named David Skaggs as wealth management advisor for
the private client reserve of U.S. Bank in St. Louis, Missouri
while Marc Wiersum was appointed wealth management consultant in
its Naples, Florida-based practice. U.S. Bank is the subsidiary
of U.S. Bancorp.
BNY MELLON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The wealth management business named four sales directors to
its southern California region - Bob Robinson, John Zarchen, Rob
Vickery and Eric McMullen.