MOVES-BMO Capital Markets

May 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday.

BMO CAPITAL MARKETS

The investment and corporate banking arm Of Canada's BMO Financial Group appointed Gregory Anderson as the global head of FX Strategy. Anderson will be based in New York. The firm also named Stephen Gallo as head of FX Strategy, Europe and Angela Wen as director and head of China FX sales.