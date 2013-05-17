MOVES-BMO Capital Markets

BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
May 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BMO CAPITAL MARKETS
The investment and corporate banking arm Of Canada's BMO Financial Group appointed Gregory Anderson as the global head of FX Strategy. Anderson will be based in New York. The firm also named Stephen Gallo as head of FX Strategy, Europe and Angela Wen as director and head of China FX sales.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July