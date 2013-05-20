MOVES-Citigroup, JP Morgan Private Bank, RBS, Barclays

May 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

The company named Jane Fraser as the new head of the bank's mortgage business on Monday as current CitiMortgage CEO Sanjiv Das plans to leave the bank to pursue other opportunities, according to an internal memo.

JP MORGAN PRIVATE BANK

The bank appointed executive director Andrew Kennedy as a private banker for its team in the United Kingdom. Kennedy joins J.P. Morgan from SAM Capital Partners in London, where he was chief operating officer and head of business development.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

The bank appointed Donald Workman as executive chairman, RBS Asia Pacific. Workman most recently served as head of the RBS's asset protection scheme unit.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank appointed Haidar Hammoud as head of wealth and investment management for Abu Dhabi. Haidar will drive the delivery of the wealth and investment management division's growth agenda and targets for the Emirate.

DUBAI INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL CENTRE

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) on Sunday appointed Brett Schafer as Chief Executive of DIFC Properties. Nabil Ramadhan, who was acting CEO of DIFC Properties, will continue in his role as chief operating officer of DIFC Authority.

BARNETT WADDINGHAM

The London-based pension consultant appointed Damian Stancombe as a partner to lead its Employee Benefits and Defined Contribution team.

NATIONAL FINANCIAL PARTNERS

The firm named Douglas Hammond as its chief executive officer, replacing Jessica Bibliowicz. Hammond most recently served as president and chief operating officer of the company.

CLARION PARTNERS

The real estate investment manager said Kerrisha Jenkins was appointed as the vice president in its Los Angeles offices. Jenkins, previously with Mercer Investment Consulting, will manage client relationships for the company.