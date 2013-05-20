MOVES-Citigroup, JP Morgan Private Bank, RBS, Barclays

May 20 The following financial services industry
CITIGROUP INC
The company named Jane Fraser as the new head of the bank's
mortgage business on Monday as current CitiMortgage CEO Sanjiv
Das plans to leave the bank to pursue other opportunities,
according to an internal memo.
JP MORGAN PRIVATE BANK
The bank appointed executive director Andrew Kennedy as a
private banker for its team in the United Kingdom. Kennedy joins
J.P. Morgan from SAM Capital Partners in London, where he was
chief operating officer and head of business development.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
The bank appointed Donald Workman as executive chairman, RBS
Asia Pacific. Workman most recently served as head of the RBS's
asset protection scheme unit.
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank appointed Haidar Hammoud as head of wealth and
investment management for Abu Dhabi. Haidar will drive the
delivery of the wealth and investment management division's
growth agenda and targets for the Emirate.
DUBAI INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL CENTRE
Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) on Sunday
appointed Brett Schafer as Chief Executive of DIFC Properties.
Nabil Ramadhan, who was acting CEO of DIFC Properties, will
continue in his role as chief operating officer of DIFC
Authority.
BARNETT WADDINGHAM
The London-based pension consultant appointed Damian
Stancombe as a partner to lead its Employee Benefits and Defined
Contribution team.
NATIONAL FINANCIAL PARTNERS
The firm named Douglas Hammond as its chief executive
officer, replacing Jessica Bibliowicz. Hammond most recently
served as president and chief operating officer of the company.
CLARION PARTNERS
The real estate investment manager said Kerrisha Jenkins was
appointed as the vice president in its Los Angeles
offices. Jenkins, previously with Mercer Investment Consulting,
will manage client relationships for the company.