MOVES- M&G Investments, Milton Group, BCS Financial Group

BRIEF-Google says Fact Check now available in Google Search and News around the world
* Google - Fact Check now available in Google Search and News around the world
May 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WELLS FARGO & CO
The bank appointed James Vargo senior vice president and business development officer of its commercial banking team in Chicago. Vargo will work with middle market companies, those with at least $20 million annual revenue, the bank said.
M&G INVESTMENTS
The investment manager appointed Andrius Isciukas to its retail fixed-interest team. Andrius most recently served as a global high-yield analyst at HSBC Asset Management.
MILTON GROUP PLC
The UK-based fund manager appointed Jim Davies as non-executive chairman of its Liverpool-based regulated entity, Milton Capital Partners Ltd. Davies most recently served as senior partner of London-based law firm DWF.
BANK OF MONTREAL
U.S. Ambassador to Canada David Jacobson will join Canada's fourth-largest bank as vice-chairman after he leaves his diplomatic post, BMO said on Tuesday. Jacobson will join the bank in October.
BCS FINANCIAL GROUP
The Russian asset manager named Dipak Rajani as director of International Prime Brokerage Sales and Timur Salikov as a senior oil and gas analyst. Rajani most recently served as head of Prime Brokerage Execution Sales at BNP Paribas, while Timur joins from Morgan Stanley, where he served as co-head of the bank's CEEMEA oil and gas research team in London.
CAPITAL GROUP PLC
The Los Angeles-based investment manager appointed Vlasta Gregis as business development manager for Italy and Grant Leon as head of sales for its private wealth distribution business. Gregis most recently served at Aviva Investors and Leon at Aberdeen Asset Management.
HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P.
The Dallas-based investment adviser appointed Jun Park as a director of business development, Korea. Park, who most recently served at Woori Financial Principal Investment in Seoul, will be responsible for business development and investor relations support.
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC
The investment management company appointed Arif Husain, previously with AllianceBernstein, as the head of international fixed income. Husain, who will start on August 30, will be based in London.
NEWTON
The London-based global asset management subsidiary of Bank of New York Mellon Corp appointed Khuram Sharih to its global fixed-income team as a high-yield analyst. Sharih, who joins from Cairn Capital Limited, will analyze global high yield investment opportunities for Newton.
* Google - Fact Check now available in Google Search and News around the world
LONDON, April 7 European shares fell on Friday, putting them on track for a small weekly loss, as major benchmarks tracked a global pull-back in risky assets.
DUBLIN, April 7 Militants would be able to get around a ban on carrying large electronic items into the cabins of planes bound for the United States by travelling from cities not impacted by the ban, Qatar Airways' chief executive was quoted as saying on Friday.