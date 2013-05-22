MOVES-Rothschild, BNP Paribas, F&C Group, Nomura

May 22 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
SOCIETE GENERALE
France's No.2 bank said on Wednesday it was moving to
dismiss its top Russian executive, Vladimir Golubkov, days after
his shock arrest on bribery charges. The decision by its Russian
subsidiary Rosbank's board to fire its head after his arrest
last week in a dramatic sting came as the French bank's
management faced shareholders at its annual shareholder meeting.
ROTHSCHILD WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The London-based firm appointed Charles Costa Duarte and
Jake van Beever to its UK wealth management business to create a
client adviser team. They join Rothschild from Lloyds TSB
Private Banking, where they worked with key ultra high-net worth
clients.
BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES
The UK-based security services provider appointed Annalisa
Winge Bicknell as regional head of sales and relationship
management for institutional clients. She most recently served
at Sweden-based SEB Group as an asset servicing consultant for
the Nordics, Luxembourg and Germany.
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC
The no. 1 U.S. property title insurer elected John Rood to
its board at its 2013 annual meeting of shareholders. Rood, the
founder of The Vestcor Companies Inc, will replace General
William Lyon.
F&C GROUP
The asset manager named Nick Woodward as structurer in the
liability driven investments team and Kristy Barr as director of
sales & client relationships. Woodward most recently served at
KPMG's investment advisory division, where he worked as head of
modeling, and also acted as head of LDI. Barr most recently
served as head of marketing & investor relations for Callanish
Capital Partners LLP.
NOMURA GROUP
The Tokyo-based investment banker appointed Tom Haskins as
managing director and head of foreign exchange sales Americas,
and Eric Miller as managing director and head of interest rates
sales Americas. Haskins most recently served at Morgan Stanley
while Miller comes from Credit Suisse.