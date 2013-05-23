MOVES-Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, HSBC Holdings

May 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MORGAN STANLEY

The bank's head of fixed income, Ken deRegt, is retiring from the firm, according to internal bank memos obtained by Reuters, after the company sustained a more than 40 percent decline in bond trading revenue in the first quarter. Michael Heaney, 49, and Robert Rooney, 46, will head up fixed income, according to two company memos issued on Wednesday to employees.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The financial services company said it has appointed Barry Sommers, under whom the bank expanded its services to wealthy clients, to head its Chase consumer bank business. Sommers replaces Ryan McInerney, who has been named by Visa Inc as its president.

HSBC HOLDINGS

Europe's biggest bank named Simon Robertson, a former Goldman Sachs banker and chairman of Rolls-Royce, as the new chairman of its remuneration committee to replace John Thornton. Thornton this week said he would step down as head of the remuneration committee and HSBC said on Thursday.

The bank also said Joachim Faber, another HSBC non-executive director, would take over as chairman of its risk committee, replacing Rona Fairhead.

NATIONAL BANK OF RAS AL-KHAIMAH

Ian Larkin, the proposed new chief executive of the bank, which eas earlier this month named as victims of a massive global bank card fraud, has quit, two sources within the bank said on Thursday.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services

The provider of credit ratings and research appointed Sergey Nazarov as the regional general manager for Russia and the commonwealth of independent states (CIS), based in Moscow. Nazarov, who will join S&P on June 3, will be responsible for developing and implementing the growth strategy of the company's ratings business in the region.