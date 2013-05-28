MOVES-J.P. Morgan, Brooks Macdonald, BlackRock, Edmond De Rothschild

May 28 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch has hired a veteran
financial adviser from Credit Suisse to join
its private wealth management office in Midtown Manhattan.
BROOKS MACDONALD INTERNATIONAL
The UK-based asset manager said it formed a new business
development team in Jersey, with the appointment of Richard
Hughes as head of business development and Chris Donoghue as
senior business development manager. Hughes most recently served
at Vistra as business development director, while Donoghue
worked at HSBC Private Bank as head of its investment group in
Jersey.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
The bank's former chief executive of its Middle East and
Africa business is joining Abu Dhabi-based First Gulf Bank
(FGB).
BLACKROCK INC
The New York-based investment manager appointed Daniel
Whitestone as a director to the BlackRock UK small/mid cap
equities team with effect from June 1. Whitestone joins from
UBS, where he was the head of the UK small/mid-cap sales desk.
J.P. MORGAN
The investment banker hired David Leahy as managing director
and head of Asia-Pacific prime services sales. Leahy most
recently worked at Credit Suisse as head of hedge fund and
institutional coverage for prime services in Europe, the Middle
East and Africa.
It also hired Travis Machen to lead its Financial
Institutions Group, which is part of its Commercial Banking
business. Machen last worked with Morgan Stanley where he served
as Co-Head of the North American Banks Group in its Investment
Banking Division.
BNY MELLON CORP
The London-based investment manager appointed Jeff Pamplin
as head of client service management in Europe, the Middle East
and Africa for its alternative investment services business.
Pamplin joins from State Street Corp, where he led the
integration of their Goldman Sachs administration services
acquisition.
EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD GROUP
The Geneva-based asset manager appointed Xing Hu as head of
Chinese equities. Hu, who will be based in Hong Kong, most
recently served at Manulife Teda Asset Management as head of its
global investment division.
VALAD EUROPE
The real estate investment manager appointed Greg Benhamou
as head of investor relations. Benhamou joins from GE Capital
Real Estate, where he held a number of roles including head of
Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) investor relations and
European business development director.
INDUSTRY FUNDS MANAGEMENT (IFM)
The investment manager appointed Nicolas Villen as an
external senior adviser to its global infrastructure fund.
Villen most recently served at Ferrovial as chief executive
of Ferrovial Aeropuertos, the airport division of Ferrovial.
FISKER AUTOMOTIVE
Venture capitalist Ray Lane resigned from "green" car
startup Fisker Automotive's board of directors late last week,
Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers confirmed on Tuesday.
GREEN INVESTMENT BANK
The bank appointed Christine Brockwell as managing director
of offshore wind and Gregor Paterson-Jones as managing director
of Non Domestic Energy Efficiency (NDEE).