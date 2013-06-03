MOVES-J.P. Morgan Private Bank, ING Investment Management, Barnett Waddingham

June 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

J.P. MORGAN PRIVATE BANK

The wealth manager appointed Tracy Maeter as head of investments for private clients in the UK. Maeter joins from RBC Wealth Management where she was head of investments, British Isles & the Caribbean.

ING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INTERNATIONAL

The asset manager, a unit of ING Group, appointed Jerry Brewin as head of emerging market debt (EMD) and Marcelo Assalin as lead portfolio manager, local currency.

Brewin joins from Aviva Investors where he was head of EMD. Assalin was senior vice-president/head of EMD sovereign debt at ING US Investment Management.

R.J. O'BRIEN & ASSOCIATES

The futures brokerage firm appointed Julie DeMatteo as managing director of asset management. DeMatteo joins from Barclays Capital Inc where she served as director of prime services.

BROWN SHIPLEY & CO

The London-based private bank appointed Mike Hudson as head of risk. Hudson joins from Metro Bank where he served as chief risk officer.

BARNETT WADDINGHAM LLP

The UK-based pension consultant promoted four of its associates -- Ben Harris in Cheltenham, Debra Jackson in Leeds, Mark Roberts and Ian Ward in Amersham -- to the position of partner. The firm also named ten members of staff to the position of associate.

ECU GROUP PLC

The UK-based multi-currency asset manager appointed Andrew Broadhurst as head of institutional currency management services. Broadhurst joins from Overlay Asset Management Partners LLP, where he served as a partner and head of global business development.

ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO

The company appointed Martin Luen as director in its business services investment banking team in London.

FIRST RESERVE

The private equity firm specializing in the energy sector appointed Rob Hanna as an asset manager in its infrastructure investment team.