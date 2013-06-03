MOVES-J.P. Morgan Private Bank, ING Investment Management, Barnett Waddingham

June 3 The following financial services industry
J.P. MORGAN PRIVATE BANK
The wealth manager appointed Tracy Maeter as head of
investments for private clients in the UK. Maeter joins from RBC
Wealth Management where she was head of investments, British
Isles & the Caribbean.
ING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INTERNATIONAL
The asset manager, a unit of ING Group, appointed
Jerry Brewin as head of emerging market debt (EMD) and Marcelo
Assalin as lead portfolio manager, local currency.
Brewin joins from Aviva Investors where he was head of EMD.
Assalin was senior vice-president/head of EMD sovereign debt at
ING US Investment Management.
R.J. O'BRIEN & ASSOCIATES
The futures brokerage firm appointed Julie DeMatteo as
managing director of asset management. DeMatteo joins from
Barclays Capital Inc where she served as director of
prime services.
BROWN SHIPLEY & CO
The London-based private bank appointed Mike Hudson as head
of risk. Hudson joins from Metro Bank where he served as chief
risk officer.
BARNETT WADDINGHAM LLP
The UK-based pension consultant promoted four of its
associates -- Ben Harris in Cheltenham, Debra Jackson in Leeds,
Mark Roberts and Ian Ward in Amersham -- to the position of
partner. The firm also named ten members of staff to the
position of associate.
ECU GROUP PLC
The UK-based multi-currency asset manager appointed Andrew
Broadhurst as head of institutional currency management
services. Broadhurst joins from Overlay Asset Management
Partners LLP, where he served as a partner and head of global
business development.
ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO
The company appointed Martin Luen as director in its
business services investment banking team in London.
FIRST RESERVE
The private equity firm specializing in the energy sector
appointed Rob Hanna as an asset manager in its infrastructure
investment team.