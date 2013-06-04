MOVES-Willis Group, ING Investment Management, Coutts

June 4 The following financial services industry
WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
The insurance and reinsurance broker appointed Mark Dolsky
as vice president of its human capital practice, which provides
brokerage and consulting services to North American companies to
manage their employee benefit programs. Dolsky will be
responsible for expanding Willis' business across the Kansas
City region.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth management business of U.S. Bancorp
appointed Kathy Graham as senior portfolio manager for its
Private Client Reserve. Graham joins from J.P. Morgan Private
Bank where she most recently served as an investment adviser.
ING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INTERNATIONAL
The asset manager appointed Stan Beckers chief executive,
succeeding Gilbert Van Hassel who leaves the firm on July 1.
Beckers joins from BlackRock Solutions EMEA where he was
managing director and co-head.
SBERBANK CIB
The corporate and investment banking business of Sberbank
appointed Francois Mantion as head of commodity
trading, managing director and Raymond Bird as head of strategic
equity financing, global markets trading, managing director.
Mantion joins from J.P. Morgan where he was most recently global
head of energy market risk, while Bird joins from RBS where he
served as head of structured equity financing in Hong Kong.
COUTTS
The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group
appointed Ronan Walsh as director, Coutts Channel Islands.
Walsh, based in Jersey, joins Coutts from HSBC where he was
responsible for managing their local private client base.
CITY FINANCIAL INVESTMENT CO LTD
The London-based investment firm appointed Tim Short as
chief risk officer. Short previously held senior risk and fund
management roles at Rivercrest Capital, M&G Investments and
Societe Generale Asset Management.