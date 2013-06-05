MOVES-J.P. Morgan Private Bank, Nomura

June 5 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
J.P. MORGAN PRIVATE BANK
The wealth management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co
appointed Robert Kalff as a managing director for its
ultra high net worth private banking team in the UK. Kalff joins
from Deutsche Bank in London, where he was head of the private
wealth management and corporate finance partnership team.
BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth management business of Bank Of New York Mellon
Corp appointed Shannon Kennedy as regional president for
Orange and San Diego counties in Southern California.
STIFEL, NICOLAUS & CO
The brokerage firm hired a veteran team of advisers from UBS
AG's Wealth Management Americas group to open
a new office in Florida.
NOMURA
The investment bank appointed Simeon Siegel as a senior
analyst covering specialty retail companies in the firm's U.S.
equity research department. Siegel joins in late June from J.P.
Morgan.
MIZUHO CORPORATE BANK
The investment banking subsidiary of Mizuho Financial Group
named Executive Officer Andrew Dewing as general
manager of its U.S. corporate finance division.