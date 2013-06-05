MOVES-J.P. Morgan Private Bank, Nomura

June 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

J.P. MORGAN PRIVATE BANK

The wealth management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed Robert Kalff as a managing director for its ultra high net worth private banking team in the UK. Kalff joins from Deutsche Bank in London, where he was head of the private wealth management and corporate finance partnership team.

BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth management business of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp appointed Shannon Kennedy as regional president for Orange and San Diego counties in Southern California.

STIFEL, NICOLAUS & CO

The brokerage firm hired a veteran team of advisers from UBS AG's Wealth Management Americas group to open a new office in Florida.

NOMURA

The investment bank appointed Simeon Siegel as a senior analyst covering specialty retail companies in the firm's U.S. equity research department. Siegel joins in late June from J.P. Morgan.

MIZUHO CORPORATE BANK

The investment banking subsidiary of Mizuho Financial Group named Executive Officer Andrew Dewing as general manager of its U.S. corporate finance division.