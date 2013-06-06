MOVES-Nomura, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

June 6 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT
The Tokyo-based mutual fund manager named Takumi Shibata
chairman, effective July 1, in an appointment it said would
bolster governance ahead of a planned listing of its shares.
Shibata will assume the post from Charles Beazley, who will stay
as president and CEO. Shibata resigned as chief operating
officer of Nomura Holdings Inc last year but stayed on
as an adviser before closing out his 37-year career with the
group in March.
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LTD (HKEx)
Martin Abbott quit as chief of the London Metal Exchange
(LME) on Thursday, six months after triumphantly steering a sale
to Hong Kong owners of the world's biggest marketplace for
materials such as copper and zinc.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The bank is bringing back its former head of municipal
research after last week's departure of its three top municipal
analysts. Philip Fischer, who ran the group from 2004 to 2009,
will rejoin the firm on Monday, according to an internal memo
seen by Reuters.
WELLS FARGO & CO
The bank has expanded its independent adviser division in
Texas with a veteran hire from rival brokerage firm UBS Wealth
Management Americas.
LEGG MASON INC
The asset manager on Thursday named a former search firm
adviser and the former leader of General Electric Co's
asset management business to its board, replacing two directors
who will step down in July.
OTKRITIE CAPITAL
The investment banking arm of Otkritie Financial Corp named
Nikolay Katorzhnov as chief executive. Katorzhnov, who joined
Otkritie in 2009, will oversee Otkritie Financial Corps's
investment banking and institutional brokerage business. The
firm also named Georgy Mirel as head of equities at Otkritie
Capital and Konstantin Tserazov as head of fixed income.
STANDARD BANK GROUP
The bank appointed Tim Clarke as head of mining and metals
research and Kim Silberman as South Africa economist. Clarke
will join the group in early September and Silberman in July.
MACQUARIE SECURITIES
The institutional equities arm of Macquarie Group
appointed Bharat Rawla as managing director and head of
Macquarie Securities India. Rawla joins Macquarie from Morgan
Stanley in London where he was managing director.