MOVES-Brit Insurance, State Street, Credit Agricole

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
CREDIT AGRICOLE CIB
The corporate and investment banking arm of the Crédit Agricole Group named Paul de Leusse and Jacques Prost as deputy chief executives.
BRIT INSURANCE HOLDINGS BV
The insurance and reinsurance provider appointed Peter Jenkins and John Lentaigne as co-heads of political & credit risk. Jenkins joins from Beazley Plc, where he was senior underwriter, political, terrorism & credit risk, while Lentaigne was previously with AXIS Speciality as vice president, capital risk solutions.
STATE STREET CORP
The No. 2 global custody bank named Michael Bell as its chief financial officer. Bell will assume the role in August following the retirement of Edward Resch.
State Street also appointed Bell as executive vice-president and a member of its management committee. Bell was most recently finance chief of Manulife Financial Corp.
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC
The broker-dealer has hired the global chief risk officer from Morgan Stanley's wealth division at a time when it comes under increased scrutiny over its ability to supervise more than 13,000 independent stockbrokers.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.