MOVES-Brit Insurance, State Street, Credit Agricole

June 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT AGRICOLE CIB

The corporate and investment banking arm of the Crédit Agricole Group named Paul de Leusse and Jacques Prost as deputy chief executives.

BRIT INSURANCE HOLDINGS BV

The insurance and reinsurance provider appointed Peter Jenkins and John Lentaigne as co-heads of political & credit risk. Jenkins joins from Beazley Plc, where he was senior underwriter, political, terrorism & credit risk, while Lentaigne was previously with AXIS Speciality as vice president, capital risk solutions.

STATE STREET CORP

The No. 2 global custody bank named Michael Bell as its chief financial officer. Bell will assume the role in August following the retirement of Edward Resch.

State Street also appointed Bell as executive vice-president and a member of its management committee. Bell was most recently finance chief of Manulife Financial Corp.

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC

The broker-dealer has hired the global chief risk officer from Morgan Stanley's wealth division at a time when it comes under increased scrutiny over its ability to supervise more than 13,000 independent stockbrokers.