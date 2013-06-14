MOVES-JP Morgan, AllenbridgeEpic, SAV Credit

June 14 The following financial services
JP MORGAN CHASE & CO
The investment bank said Chief Risk Officer John Hogan will
hold a new title of chairman of risk and his deputy, Ashley
Bacon, will take over as chief risk officer. Hogan was appointed
chief risk officer in January 2012.
ALLENBRIDGEEPIC INVESTMENT ADVISERS LTD
The investment adviser to UK pension funds has appointed
John Harrison as senior adviser. Harrison has over 30 years
experience in UK institutional investment.
SAV CREDIT LIMITED
Kent-based independent credit card provider SAV Credit has
appointed Sanjay Sharma to a newly-created role of chief
operating officer, while Doug Richards has been appointed as
chief financial officer.
Prior to this, Sharma was chief operating officer at
Austrian bank Bawag PSK, while Richards was the chief executive
officer at CMC Markets.