MOVES-Citi, Mercer, National Bank Trust, Axa Group

June 24 The following financial services
MERCER
The financial consulting company appointed Tom Geraghty as
chief executive officer in Ireland and country corporate officer
of Mercer's parent company, Marsh & McLennan Companies,
in Ireland, with effect from July 1. Prior to this, Geraghty was
head of the company's investments business in Europe.
The company appointed Andrew Kirton as head of Mercer's
investments business in Europe. Kirton most recently worked as
Mercer's global chief investment officer.
Mercer appointed Jeff Schutes as head of its investments
business in the growth markets and Akhil Sethi as head of its
retirement business in the growth markets, both newly created
positions.
AXA GROUP
The French investment firm said it had appointed Andrea
Rossi as chief executive officer of AXA Investment Managers,
replacing Dominique Carrel-Billiard who has decided to leave the
group.
Rossi most recently served as chief executive officer of AXA
Assicurazioni and will also join AXA Group's executive
committee.
NATIONAL BANK TRUST
The Russian retail bank appointed Ekaterina Krivosheeva to
the board of directors. Krivosheeva is currently the bank's
chief financial officer and will continue to hold this position.
CITIGROUP INC
The financial services company appointed Alan Machet as head
of its Australian cards business. Machet joins Citi from
Macquaire Bank where he was a divisional director.