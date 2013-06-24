MOVES-Citi, Mercer, National Bank Trust, Axa Group

June 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MERCER

The financial consulting company appointed Tom Geraghty as chief executive officer in Ireland and country corporate officer of Mercer's parent company, Marsh & McLennan Companies, in Ireland, with effect from July 1. Prior to this, Geraghty was head of the company's investments business in Europe.

The company appointed Andrew Kirton as head of Mercer's investments business in Europe. Kirton most recently worked as Mercer's global chief investment officer.

Mercer appointed Jeff Schutes as head of its investments business in the growth markets and Akhil Sethi as head of its retirement business in the growth markets, both newly created positions.

AXA GROUP

The French investment firm said it had appointed Andrea Rossi as chief executive officer of AXA Investment Managers, replacing Dominique Carrel-Billiard who has decided to leave the group.

Rossi most recently served as chief executive officer of AXA Assicurazioni and will also join AXA Group's executive committee.

NATIONAL BANK TRUST

The Russian retail bank appointed Ekaterina Krivosheeva to the board of directors. Krivosheeva is currently the bank's chief financial officer and will continue to hold this position.

CITIGROUP INC

The financial services company appointed Alan Machet as head of its Australian cards business. Machet joins Citi from Macquaire Bank where he was a divisional director.