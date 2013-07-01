MOVES-BofA Merrill Lynch, Exotix, Commonfund, Vestar Capital, CVC Capital, Amundi

July 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NUMERIX

The cross-asset analytics provider promoted John Peck to managing director of Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Peck joined Numerix in 2010. He has, since then, strenghtened the company's client base and partner network throughout the region, the company said.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The global custody provider hired Giorgio Cocini to lead the coverage for a number of key financial institutions accounts across Southern Europe. He will also become the head of European Asset Management Investment Banking and will be based in London.

Giorgio is joining BofA Merrill from Goldman Sachs, where he was a managing director.

EXOTIX

The investment bank appointed emerging and frontier markets specialist Philip Southwell as chief executive. Philip succeeds Matt Wreford, who will remain on the company's board. Philip, 45, has held a series of leadership roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and EFG-Hermes.

COMMONFUND CAPITAL

The unit of investment firm Commonfund that focuses on private equity, venture capital and natural resources, promoted Donald Pascal to president. He succeeds Susan Carter, who will remain chief executive officer.

VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS

U.S. middle-market private equity firm named Norman Alpert and Robert Rosner co-presidents of the firm, effective immediately. Alpert, 54, and Rosner, 53, are both managing directors and among the founding partners of Vestar Capital.

CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS

The private equity firm appointed Duco Sickinghe to its Benelux Advisory Board and TMT Advisory Board. Sickinghe will assume both roles on 1 September 2013. Sickinghe, a Dutch national, was most recently the chief executive officer of Telenet, a provider of cable broadband services in Belgium.

AMUNDI

Amundi has recruited Nicholas Melhuish as Head of Global Equity who will be based in its London branch. Nicholas's mandate will be to develop Amundi's global equity management expertise leveraging both the current investment strategies and driving innovation.