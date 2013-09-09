CORRECTED-MOVES-RBS, RBC Capital, Mercer, AMP Capital, Rothschild

(Corrects Stormharbour item to say Araldi and Zappatini will be
based in London, not Italy)
Sept 9 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
The UK lender appointed Joachim von Schorlemer as new head
for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, effective Sept. 15. He
will replace Ingrid Hengster, who will become board member at
German state bank KfW in April 2014. Schorlemer has
acted as country head of BNP Paribas, but left the French bank
in 2012 over differences on corporate strategy.
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The corporate and investment banking arm of Royal Bank
of Canada appointed Graeme Pearson as managing
director and head of European equity research. Pearson was
recently head of EMEA equity research at Nomura International.
MERCER
The wholly owned unit of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc
appointed Deb Clarke as global head of investment
research. Clarke joined Mercer in 2005 and most recently has
been global leader of Mercer's Equity Boutique, a unit within
its investment business.
AMP CAPITAL
The asset manager named Judy Saunders as an adviser to its
UK business. She was the former chief investment officer of West
Midlands Pensions Fund.
Saunders will advise on investment strategies and business
development activities within the UK institutional market.
ROTHSCHILD WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth manager appointed Barrie Duerden to lead its
wealth management business in Guernsey. Duerden joins from
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management in Guernsey, where he was
the head of investment policy.
MAYFAIR CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The UK property fund manager named Frances Ketteringham as
director of research and investment strategy. Ketteringham was
previously an associate director at Jones Lang LaSalle.
STORMHARBOUR
The investment banking boutique appointed Massimo Araldi as
managing director and Nicoletta Zappatini as principal and
managing director in London to lead a team dedicated to the
Italian market. Araldi joins StormHarbour from Deutsche Bank
and Zappatini joins from Credit Agricole.
(Compiled by Mridhula Raghavan)