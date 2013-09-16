MOVES- Goldman Sachs, Danske Bank, Credit Suisse, Gain Capital

Sept 16 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Monday.
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The bank has named R. Martin Chavez to become its new chief
information officer when current CIO Steven Scopellite, a
28-year veteran of its technology group, retires at year-end,
according to internal memos.
DANSKE BANK A/S
Denmark's biggest lender ousted Chief Executive Eivind
Kolding after the bank's profit did not grow in his
one-and-a-half year tenure and its new advertising campaign
widely criticized. Chavez is co-chief operating officer of the
Wall Street bank's equities business.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
James Leigh-Pemberton, chief executive of Credit Suisse's
British arm, will be appointed the new head of UK Financial
Investments on Monday, according to a Credit Suisse internal
memo seen by Reuters.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Southeast Asia's biggest bank said it hired Jerry Tse from
Macquarie as the chief executive of its investment banking unit,
DBS Asia Capital. Tse, who will be based in Hong Kong, will
succeed Stephen Ho as CEO of DBS Asia Capital in November.
GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC
The online trading services provider named Jason Emerson as
its chief financial officer, effective Oct. 1. The company said
interim CFO Daryl Carlough will be leaving to pursue other
opportunities.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The bank appointed Alex Buerge as head of investments and
managing director for its separately managed accounts business,
which is expected to launch by the end of the year. Buerge will
be based in Hong Kong and will report to A.J. Harper, president
and CEO of BNY Mellon's Asia-Pacific managed accounts business.
BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
The asset management company, which specializes in fixed
income and alternative investments, said it appointed Richard
Blake as director of sales - alternatives with immediate effect.
Based in London, Blake will focus on building BlueBay's
alternative investments business, which is the division handling
investments in assets other than stocks, bonds and cash.
ARGONAUT CAPITAL PARTNERS
The fund manager appointed Keith Rumbelow as head of sales.
Rumbelow was the head of UK sales at Swiss & Global Asset
Management.
HARMONIC CAPITAL INC
The U.S. affiliate of UK-based quantitative hedge fund
manager Harmonic Capital Partners LLP, appointed Robert
Fitzpatrick as managing director of North American distribution.
MATTHEWS ASIA
The investment firm, which focuses solely on Asia, appointed
Simon Dale as senior vice president and head of European
business development, based in London. Dale will be responsible
for directing the company's business development and client
service activities in the UK and Europe.
FROSTROW CAPITAL
The independent investment trust group appointed David
Harris as marketing manager. Harris joined from Morgan Stanley,
where he held associate positions in the foreign exchange
corporate sales team and senior relationship management
division.