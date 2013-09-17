MOVES- JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Willis Group

Sept 17 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMORGAN CHASE
The company appointed Antoine Massoud as a senior banker in
its Middle East private banking team. Massoud was previously a
private banker at Goldman Sachs Bank AG in Geneva, where he
focused on ultra high net worth clients in the Middle East.
DEUTSCHE ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The company, a division of Deutsche Bank, named
Juan Landazabal as global head of fixed income trading. He joins
from Fidelity International. It also appointed Matt Montana as
head of equity trading, the Americas. Montana joins from Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.
GOLDMAN SACHS ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of Goldman Sachs Group Inc named Kathleen
Hughes as head of institutional business for Europe. Hughes is
now global head of liquidity sales in the company. She will
continue in that role.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth manager named Carlo Gozzi as wealth management
consultant in its Private Client Reserve unit.
GELLER & COMPANY
The financial adviser appointed Joe Calabrese as chief
executive for Geller Family Office Services LLC, the company's
wealth advisory business.
WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
The North American unit of the insurance company named Vicki
Carter as manager of Willis Personal Lines Practice, the
company's personal insurance and risk solution services
business. Willis also named Teri Robinson as personal risk
adviser at the unit. Robinson joins from Wells Fargo Insurance
Service.
UNIGESTION
The boutique institutional asset manager named Jussi
Louekoski as director, institutional clients for the Nordic
region. Louekoski joins from Capital Dynamics where he was head
of sales for Northern Europe.
ALTIUS ASSOCIATES LTD
The company appointed Peter Pfister as a partner and head of
Asia Pacific. Pfister, who will be based in Singapore, joins
Altius from Deutsche Bank, where he was head of its
Asia Pacific private equity business for seven years.