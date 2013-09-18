MOVES-UBS, HSBC, Eastspring Investments, SYZ Asset Management

Sept 18 The following financial services
UBS AG
The Swiss bank said it appointed Morgan Stanley's
Juan Luis Perez as its global head of research. Perez, currently
global head of research at Morgan Stanley, will join UBS in
December after 21 years at the U.S. bank.
HSBC BANK PLC
HSBC Bank appointed Jonathan Stoker as head of commercial
banking in Switzerland. The bank also appointed Gino Giuliato as
head of relationship management for commercial banking.
BNY MELLON
BNY Mellon has appointed Robert Pick as senior director for
business development for BNY Mellon Wealth Management in Palm
Beach Gardens, Florida. Pick, who joined the firm in mid-July,
reports to Tim Goering, managing director of business
development in Florida.
Before joining BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Pick was the
founder and managing director of the Alternative Capital Group
in Panama City, Panama.
EASTSPRING INVESTMENTS
The asset management arm of Prudential Corp Asia named
Nathalie Lou as head of retail sales, Hong Kong.
SYZ ASSET MANAGEMENT
The company appointed Ian Penrose as distribution director
in the UK. Penrose was earlier vice president of global
distribution at Barclays Capital Funds & Advisory for three
years.
LLBH PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC
The company named Jeff Fuhrman as its chief financial
officer and chief operating officer. Fuhrman joins after serving
IMG Artists for about a decade.