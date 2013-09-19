CORRECTED-MOVES-AIG, Arbuthnot Latham, Hartford Funds

(Corrects Hartford Funds item to say Kevin Kelly will be
supporting non-wirehouse clients, not wire-house clients)
Sept 19
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
The global insurance company appointed Eric Zheng as
president and chief executive of AIG Insurance Company China Ltd
(AIG China). Zheng succeeds John Joseph Carey, who will continue
as chairman of AIG China.
ARBUTHNOT LATHAM & CO LTD
The London-based private bank appointed Richard Kay as a
senior private banker attached to its media and entertainment
team. He joins from Coutts & Co where he was one of the founders
of the sports and entertainment team.
HARTFORD FUNDS
The company appointed John Gavin as an adviser consultant in
Washington DC, managing relationships with wirehouse clients and
prospects. The company said Emily Rae will serve the same role
in South Florida. It also named Kevin Kelly as adviser
consultant in North Florida, managing relationships with
non-wirehouse clients and prospects.
(Compiled by Aby Jose Koilparambil)