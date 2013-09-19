MOVES-UBS, Standard Chartered, AIG

Sept 19 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
UBS AG
Simon Warshaw, a senior dealmaker with the company, who led
the team advising Vodafone on a recent $130 billion
deal, is leaving the Swiss bank after 27 years there. Warshaw
has decided to leave UBS to embark on "a new chapter in his
career", according to an internal memo sent by Andrea Orcel, the
head of UBS's investment bank, the contents of which were
confirmed by the bank.
STANDARD CHARTERED
The bank appointed David Fein as group general counsel. Fein
will advise on issues related to mergers and corporate activity.
The bank also named Jean Moorhouse as head of group
prudential regulatory affairs. Moorhouse, who will join from
Lloyds Banking Group on Nov. 25, will manage the bank's
relationship with UK Prudential Regulatory Authority.
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
The global insurance company appointed Eric Zheng as
president and chief executive of AIG Insurance Company China Ltd
(AIG China). Zheng succeeds John Joseph Carey, who will continue
as chairman of AIG China.
ARBUTHNOT LATHAM & CO LTD
The London-based private bank appointed Richard Kay as a
senior private banker attached to its media and entertainment
team. He joins from Coutts & Co where he was one of the founders
of the sports and entertainment team.
HARTFORD FUNDS
The company appointed John Gavin as an adviser consultant in
Washington DC, managing relationships with wirehouse clients and
prospects. The company said Emily Rae will serve the same role
in South Florida. It also named Kevin Kelly as adviser
consultant in North Florida, managing relationships with
non-wirehouse clients and prospects.
TENGRAM CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC
The private equity firm said Cristina Nunez has recently
joined the company as a senior associate. Nunez previously
worked as a manager of business development at Equinox Holdings.
BTIG LLC
The financial services provider appointed Kaite Stockton as
the managing director and chief technical strategist.