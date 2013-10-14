MOVES-Canaccord Genuity Wealth, Investcorp, SuMi Trust

Oct 14 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CANACCORD GENUITY WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The unit of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc named Chris
Albert as head of wealth planning for its UK business, a newly
created role. Chris has been head of wealth advisory for
Canaccord Genuity Wealth's 360° Service since 2011, and he will
continue in that role.
UBS WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The UK-based financial services firm, a unit of UBS AG
, appointed Vinay Bedi executive director at its
Newcastle branch.
Bedi most recently served in the asset management division
of UK-based investment management firm Brewin Dolphin Plc.
INVESTCORP BANK BSC
The Bahrain-based investment management firm's New
York-based hedge fund group appointed Lionel Erdely as head of
hedge funds and chief investment officer of the company.
Erdely joins from Lyxor Asset Management, a unit of Societe
Generale Group, where he served as chief executive since 2009.
SUMI TRUST
The international arm of Japan's largest asset manager,
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, appointed Hiroki Moritani and Shin
Sawada as directors of the international sales team based in
London.
INDUSTRY FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
The Australia-based investment fund management firm
appointed Rich Randall as executive director of debt
investments, North America, in the company's New York office,
effective Nov. 4.
Most recently, Randall served as managing director/head of
project finance group at the Royal Bank of Scotland Plc
in Stamford and New York.
BDO LLP
The UK-based accountancy and business advisory firm
appointed Stuart Deacon as restructuring M&A partner within its
business restructuring team. Deacon most recently led Ernst &
Young's national distressed and accelerated M&A network.