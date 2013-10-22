MOVES- StanChart, LCH.Clearnet, US Bancorp, Pharos Capital

US STOCKS-Wall St ends down; geopolitical risks weigh ahead of earnings
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday
Oct 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LCH.CLEARNET
The risk management firm, majority owned by the London Stock Exchange Group Plc, appointed Suneel Bakhshi as chief executive. Bakhshi, president and CEO of Citigroup Inc unit Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc, is expected to join LCH.Clearnet early next year.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The London-based bank appointed Liam Pepper as head of agricultural commodities sales, based in Singapore. Pepper was most recently with JPMorgan Chase & Co.
US BANCORP
U.S. Bank Wealth Management appointed Patricia Edwards as the managing director for investments for the private client reserve of U.S. Bank. Edwards was a partner and chief investment officer for Trutina Financial, an investment advisory firm.
PHAROS CAPITAL GROUP LLC
The private equity firm hired Brett Jackson as a senior financial analyst in its Nashville office. Prior to joining the firm, he served as an investment banking analyst at Arkansas-based financial services firm Stephens Inc.
* United Bankshares-on April 7, filed amendment to articles of incorporation to increase number of authorized shares of co's stock to 200 million shares
* EEStor Corporation says it intends to proceed with a non-brokered private placement of units to raise gross proceeds of up to c$3 million