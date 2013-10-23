MOVES- Goldman, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds

Oct 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

HSBC appointed Jonathan Robinson, currently head of project finance for Middle East North Africa (MENA) and a managing director at the lender, as banking head for the region. Robinson will replace Paul Skelton, who will become the regional head of commercial banking. Both appointments are effective Jan. 1.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The bank hired Ian Smith from Citigroup as head of GS Electronic Trading in Asia-Pacific, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

CITIGROUP INC

Citi has named Neil Corney as chief executive of its Israeli unit, replacing Ralph Shaaya, the U.S. bank said. Corney is now head of markets at Citi Israel.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The German bank tapped a former Barclays Plc financial services banker, Gary Antenberg, to be co-head of its global insurance group, according to an internal memo sent to employees.

The bank also appointed Fahad Albader and Adel Dagher co-heads of its asset and wealth management coverage for the Middle East and North Africa, based in Dubai, eyeing business from sovereign wealth funds and family firms in the region. Dagher comes from hedge fund firm Man Group, while Albader was previously at Deutsche's corporate banking and securities division, heading coverage of Kuwait.

BARCLAYS PLC

The London-based financial services firm appointed Elyssa Kupferberg as director and investment representative in its wealth and investment management division, based in Palm Beach, Florida. Kupferberg joins Barclays after having spent 14 years at Bank of New York Mellon Corp, most recently as the senior sales director and senior vice president.

LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING

The unit of Lloyds Banking Group Plc appointed Ender Tanar as new head of Central Europe, based in Frankfurt, effective November. Tanar most recently served as head of corporate finance for Germany, Austria and Switzerland for Japan-based Mizuho Bank.

ALVAREZ & MARSEL

The professional services firm appointed Chandu Chilakapati as managing director, based in Houston, Texas. Chilakapati is the founder of valuation and advisory services firm ValSource Advisory Services Inc, which the company acquired recently.

SMITH SQUARE PARTNERS LLP

The financial advisory firm appointed Paul Baines, the former chairman of UK-based Hawkpoint Partners Limited, as senior adviser to the firm.

UNIVERSAL CREDIT RATING GROUP

The Hong Kong-based rating agency appointed Stan Ho its global chief analyst. Ho comes from Fitch Ratings, where he was senior director and head of structured finance and covered bonds for Asia.

INVESTEC SPECIALIST BANK

The unit of UK-based Investec Bank Plc appointed Eden Riche to head up high net worth lending within its private bank division, effective immediately. Eden moves from Debt Capital Markets, which he established at Investec in 2010.

ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of the mutual life and pensions company Royal London Group appointed Michael Lawrence as a fund manager in its property team. Most recently, Lawrence has worked across the firm's Life, Unit Linked and Royal Liver funds as a retail sector specialist.