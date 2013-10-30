MOVES- RBS, KCG Holdings, Mercer, Colliers International

Oct 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC

The unit of financial services group Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc appointed Cissy Hon as head of trade product management, North Asia, and head of supply chain finance, Asia. Hon worked most recently with BNP Paribas SA in Hong Kong, where she was head of global trade solutions for local companies and structured finance.

KCG HOLDINGS INC

The U.S. financial services firm appointed Charles Haldeman as non-executive chairman of the board, effective Nov. 1. Haldeman has earlier served as chief executive of the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp, better known as Freddie Mac.

MERCER

The financial services consulting unit of Marsh & McLennan Companies, appointed Steven Seow as head of wealth management in Asia, based in Singapore. Prior to joining Mercer, Seow served as director of banking and wealth management at Ernst & Young Advisory Pte Ltd.

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL

The commercial real estate services unit of FirstService Corp named Richard Divall as head of cross border capital markets for Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Divall was previously with the firm's central London investment team.