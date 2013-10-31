MOVES-Citigroup, Pop Milano, Pimco, Alvarez & Marsal, Evercore

Oct 31 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP

The bank appointed Anil Wadhwani to lead its consumer and commercial banking business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Wadhwani was most recently the head of the bank's cards, unsecured loans and consumer banking division in Southeast Asia.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO SCARL

Giuseppe Castagna, the former director-general of Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest commercial bank, is set to become chief executive of Banca, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

EVERCORE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC

The unit of Evercore Partners Inc appointed Tom Trenchard as vice-president and financial adviser, based in New York. Trenchard was most recently a lead adviser at U.S. Trust, based in Connecticut and responsible for local business development.

PIMCO

The financial services firm, which runs the world's largest bond fund under Bill Gross, has tapped Virginie Maisonneuve as global head of equities. She succeeds Neel Kashkari, who left the firm earlier this year for a possible run for public office in California.

Maisonneuve joins Pimco from Schroders Plc. She will be based in London, Pimco said in a statement on Wednesday. She is expected to start at Pimco in January.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL HOLDINGS LLC

The professional services firm added three senior professionals - William Beer, Michael Conner and Edward Gibson - to its global forensic and dispute services practice.

LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (HOLDINGS) LTD

The investment management arm of Legal & General Group appointed Imogen Ebbs as a senior asset manager, to support its Limited Price Inflation Income Property Fund. Ebbs joins from Lloyds Banking Group Plc, where she was an associate director working in Lloyds property services team.