MOVES-Citigroup, Pop Milano, Pimco, Alvarez & Marsal, Evercore

Oct 31 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP
The bank appointed Anil Wadhwani to lead its consumer and
commercial banking business in Europe, the Middle East and
Africa. Wadhwani was most recently the head of the bank's cards,
unsecured loans and consumer banking division in Southeast Asia.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO SCARL
Giuseppe Castagna, the former director-general of Intesa
Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest commercial bank, is set to
become chief executive of Banca, two sources familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday.
EVERCORE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC
The unit of Evercore Partners Inc appointed Tom
Trenchard as vice-president and financial adviser, based in New
York. Trenchard was most recently a lead adviser at U.S. Trust,
based in Connecticut and responsible for local business
development.
PIMCO
The financial services firm, which runs the world's largest
bond fund under Bill Gross, has tapped Virginie Maisonneuve as
global head of equities. She succeeds Neel Kashkari, who left
the firm earlier this year for a possible run for public office
in California.
Maisonneuve joins Pimco from Schroders Plc. She will
be based in London, Pimco said in a statement on Wednesday. She
is expected to start at Pimco in January.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL HOLDINGS LLC
The professional services firm added three senior
professionals - William Beer, Michael Conner and Edward Gibson -
to its global forensic and dispute services practice.
LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (HOLDINGS) LTD
The investment management arm of Legal & General Group
appointed Imogen Ebbs as a senior asset manager, to
support its Limited Price Inflation Income Property Fund. Ebbs
joins from Lloyds Banking Group Plc, where she was an
associate director working in Lloyds property services team.