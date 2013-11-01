MOVES-Goldman, Deutsche Bank, BlackRock, HSBC, Northern Trust

Nov 1 The following financial services industry
HSBC HOLDINGS
Europe's biggest bank promoted Marc Moses, who has been
group chief risk officer since December 2010, to its main board
effective January.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
Dan Dees, the firm's co-head of investment banking for Asia,
is expected to relocate to the United States to take on a global
role within the next few months, sources told Reuters, after
playing a key part in the firm's efforts to broaden its business
amid a drop in equity offering volumes.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The German bank appointed Kasper van Griensven as managing
director and co-head of investment banking coverage for the
Benelux region in Europe, effective Friday. Griensven, who will
be based in Amsterdam, most recently served as head of Benelux
investment banking at Nomura Holdings Inc.
BLACKROCK INC
The investment management firm appointed Leo Seewald as
country head for Taiwan, effective immediately. Seewald joins
BlackRock from Canada-based Manulife Financial Corp,
where he was chairman of Manulife Asset Management in Taiwan.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP
The Chicago-based investment management firm appointed
Matthew Peron as managing director of global equity at Northern
Trust Asset Management. Peron was formerly the managing director
of active equity at Northern Trust, which he joined in 2005.
AURIC PACIFIC GROUP LTD
The Singapore-based investment banking company appointed Tan
Kai Teck as chief financial officer, effective Friday. Teck
replaces Hee Siew Fong, who resigned on Oct. 31.
VONTOBEL FINANCIAL PRODUCTS
The unit of Switzerland-based Vontobel Holding AG
appointed Fredy Flury as head of financial products for
Singapore and chief executive of Vontobel Financial Products
(Asia Pacific) Pte Ltd, effective Dec. 1.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
The investment bank, which is a part of privately held
Russian investment fund Onexim group, appointed Ozlem Turgay to
its Turkish equities team, based in Istanbul. Turgay joins from
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the investment banking division
of Bank of America Corp.