MOVES-Goldman, Deutsche Bank, BlackRock, HSBC, Northern Trust

Nov 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday.

HSBC HOLDINGS

Europe's biggest bank promoted Marc Moses, who has been group chief risk officer since December 2010, to its main board effective January.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

Dan Dees, the firm's co-head of investment banking for Asia, is expected to relocate to the United States to take on a global role within the next few months, sources told Reuters, after playing a key part in the firm's efforts to broaden its business amid a drop in equity offering volumes.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The German bank appointed Kasper van Griensven as managing director and co-head of investment banking coverage for the Benelux region in Europe, effective Friday. Griensven, who will be based in Amsterdam, most recently served as head of Benelux investment banking at Nomura Holdings Inc.

BLACKROCK INC

The investment management firm appointed Leo Seewald as country head for Taiwan, effective immediately. Seewald joins BlackRock from Canada-based Manulife Financial Corp, where he was chairman of Manulife Asset Management in Taiwan.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The Chicago-based investment management firm appointed Matthew Peron as managing director of global equity at Northern Trust Asset Management. Peron was formerly the managing director of active equity at Northern Trust, which he joined in 2005.

AURIC PACIFIC GROUP LTD

The Singapore-based investment banking company appointed Tan Kai Teck as chief financial officer, effective Friday. Teck replaces Hee Siew Fong, who resigned on Oct. 31.

VONTOBEL FINANCIAL PRODUCTS

The unit of Switzerland-based Vontobel Holding AG appointed Fredy Flury as head of financial products for Singapore and chief executive of Vontobel Financial Products (Asia Pacific) Pte Ltd, effective Dec. 1.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

The investment bank, which is a part of privately held Russian investment fund Onexim group, appointed Ozlem Turgay to its Turkish equities team, based in Istanbul. Turgay joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the investment banking division of Bank of America Corp.