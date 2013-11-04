MOVES-Carlyle Group, UBS, Macquarie, RBS, Foros

Nov 4 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CARLYLE GROUP LP
The private equity firm said it has named Kewsong Lee as its
deputy chief investment officer for corporate private equity.
Lee joins Carlyle from private equity firm Warburg Pincus where
he was managing director and member of the executive management
group.
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD
Macquarie Capital, the corporate advisory and capital
markets arm of Australia's largest investment bank, said it has
appointed Rob Lester as a managing director to its real estate
group. Lester, to be based in New York, joins from Blackstone
Group, where he spent nearly 10 years, most recently as a
managing principal in its Park Hill Real Estate Group.
UBS AG
The financial services company's Wealth Management Americas
unit said on Friday that it hired three financial adviser teams
and one individual adviser from Bank of America Merrill Lynch
for two of its California offices.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
RBS GRG Real Estate Asset Management, a real estate advisory
platform created by RBS, said it appointed Jessica Way as senior
asset manager. Jessica joins RBS from Aviva Investors in London,
where she was a real estate asset manager for the Aviva
Investors Property Trust.
FOROS
The New York-based M&A advisory firm said Jill Goodman has
joined the firm as a managing director. Goodman joins from
Rothschild, where she was a managing director and head of
special committee and fiduciary practice in the United States.
CITY FINANCIAL INVESTMENT CO
The London-based independent fund manager has appointed
Phillip Lee as global fixed income manager, effective
immediately. Lee joins City Financial Investment from Asset Risk
Consultants, an independent investment consulting practice where
he was associate director.
SOVEREIGN CAPITAL
The UK private equity firm has appointed Jeremy Morgan as
director of its deals team. Jeremy joins from Barclays Ventures,
the private equity arm of Barclays Bank.
BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
The UK-based fixed income and alternative investments
management firm has appointed Luc Leclercq as chief operating
officer. Before this, Luc was senior vice president at State
Street.
DLA PIPER
The company appointed Tony Lopez as a partner in its
structured finance team, which is a part of the finance &
projects group. Tony, who will be based in London, joins from
Clifford Chance.
CROWE CLARK WHITEHILL
The UK-based national tax, audit and advisory firm has
appointed Rob Gunn as a partner in its Midlands office.