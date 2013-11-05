CORRECTED-MOVES- AXA ART Americas, Quantum Advisory, BlueBay Asset Management

(Corrects to say Quantum Advisory is based in the UK, not
Canada)
Nov 5 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AXA ART AMERICAS CORP
The New York-based art insurer under French insurance group
AXA said it appointed Roberto Emilio Teixeira as
country manager for its Brazilian operations. Teixeira will be
based in Sao Paulo.
QUANTUM ADVISORY
The UK-based actuarial and employee benefits consultancy has
appointed Darren Wateridge as senior consultant and actuary.
Darren joins from the Netherlands-based life insurance and asset
management company Aegon.
BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
The London-based manager of fixed income and alternative
investments said it appointed David Keel as director of sales
for Switzerland, effective immediately. Keel joins BlueBay from
Lyxor Asset Management, a subsidiary of French banking and
financial services company Societe Generale.
(Compiled by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore)