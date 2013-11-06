MOVES- Goldman Sachs Asset Management, HSBC, AXA ART, VTB Group

Nov 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

Goldman Sachs Asset Management's chairman in Asia Pacific, Oliver Bolitho, will retire at the end of 2013 after 15 years at the firm, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters. Goldman Sachs will not replace Bolitho's role.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The British bank's unit, HSBC Commercial Banking, has appointed Joel Van Dusen as its first global head of large corporates, based in London. Van Dusen joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was the global head of corporate banking.

VTB GROUP

VTB Capital, the investment business of VTB Group, has appointed Parag Ranade as head of loan sales in Asia, based in Singapore. Ranade joins VTB Capital from UBS.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The New York-based business consulting firm said Jay Kim joined as a managing director to lead its business in Korea. Kim, who has more than 20 years' experience in private equity and consulting firms, has earlier worked with PineBridge Private Equity, Bain & Co and the Boston Consulting Group, among others.

AXA ART

The art insurer under French insurance group AXA appointed Jean Gazancon as its chief operations officer and a member of the executive management board of AXA ART Versicherung AG. His responsibilities include overseeing AXA ART's businesses in the UK, Asia, France, Benelux and the Middle East. Gazancon has earlier held management positions across the AXA Group in London, Japan, Hong Kong and other locations.