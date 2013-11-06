MOVES- Goldman Sachs Asset Management, HSBC, AXA ART, VTB Group

Nov 6 The following financial services industry
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
Goldman Sachs Asset Management's chairman in Asia Pacific,
Oliver Bolitho, will retire at the end of 2013 after 15 years at
the firm, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
Goldman Sachs will not replace Bolitho's role.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The British bank's unit, HSBC Commercial Banking, has
appointed Joel Van Dusen as its first global head of large
corporates, based in London. Van Dusen joins from Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, where he was the global head of corporate
banking.
VTB GROUP
VTB Capital, the investment business of VTB Group, has
appointed Parag Ranade as head of loan sales in Asia, based in
Singapore. Ranade joins VTB Capital from UBS.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The New York-based business consulting firm said Jay Kim
joined as a managing director to lead its business in Korea.
Kim, who has more than 20 years' experience in private equity
and consulting firms, has earlier worked with PineBridge Private
Equity, Bain & Co and the Boston Consulting Group, among others.
AXA ART
The art insurer under French insurance group AXA
appointed Jean Gazancon as its chief operations officer and a
member of the executive management board of AXA ART Versicherung
AG. His responsibilities include overseeing AXA ART's businesses
in the UK, Asia, France, Benelux and the Middle East. Gazancon
has earlier held management positions across the AXA Group in
London, Japan, Hong Kong and other locations.