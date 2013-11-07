CORRECTED-MOVES- UBS, BofA Merrill Lynch, MetLife, Pictet Asset Management

(Corrects Bank of America Merrill Lynch item to say the appointment was in the investment banking arm, not wealth management division)

Nov 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS

The Swiss global financial services company has hired Oi Yee Choo as head of corporate client solutions for Singapore. Choo joins from Morgan Stanley, where she was the head of Singapore investment banking.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The investment banking arm of Bank of America Merrill Lynch said last Thursday that it appointed Eugene Iwami as head of Japan equities. Hiroyuki Kaneda has been named the vice chairman of Japan equities. Iwami has been with Bank of America Merrill Lynch since 1994, while Kaneda has over 27 years of experience in the Japanese equity market.

METLIFE

The U.S. insurer appointed Nick Pemberton as strategic accounts manager for its employee benefits business in the UK. Pemberton will oversee MetLife's key strategic relationships and work with business development consultants in the UK business as well as liaise with the company's global employee benefits business in more than 60 countries. He joins MetLife from Aviva .

PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager appointed Roger Price-Haworth as head of institutional business development for the UK and Ireland. Based in London, Roger will focus on developing Pictet's institutional business across the region. Price-Haworth joins Pictet from BNP Paribas Investment Partners.

EASTSPRING INVESTMENTS

The asset management business of U.K.-based Prudential Plc in Asia said it appointed Yap Siok Hoon as chief sales and marketing officer for Malaysia, effective immediately. Yap joins Eastspring Investments from Kenanga Investors.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The company said on Wednesday that it appointed Brett Sorensen as vice president and private banking relationship manager for The Private Client Reserve. Most recently, he was a commercial banking relationship manager at U.S. Bank's Commercial Banking Group. (Compiled by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore)