MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Jupiter Fund, Macquarie, RBC Capital

DEUTSCHE BANK
The German bank created a new senior position to govern
compliance and risk management throughout the group and named a
top McKinsey consultant to fill it, less than a week after EU
officials fined Deutsche and other banks for rigging interest
rates. Deutsche Bank named 43-year-old Thomas Poppensieker as
head of a new effort to tighten controls at Germany's flagship
lender, reporting directly to co-Chief Executives Juergen
Fitschen and Anshu Jain.
JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT PLC
Jupiter's long-serving chief executive Edward Bonham Carter
is stepping down to make way for a new guard charged with
accelerating sales and international expansion at the UK-focused
investment firm.
He will be replaced by Distribution and Strategy Director
Maarten Slendebroek on March 17. Bonham Carter will take up a
role as vice chairman, responsible for "engaging with key
stakeholders", and will report to Slendebroek.
EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH
The international investment intelligence company said it
hired Will Manuel to expand its presence in Israel. Manuel comes
from HSBC, where he founded the equity research
team for Israel-listed companies. Manuel will focus on stocks
listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, particularly those in the
healthcare and technology sectors.
ALTIUS HOLDINGS LTD
The parent company of private equity advisory and funds firm
Altius Associates Ltd appointed Joseph Crumbling to its board.
Crumbling is a vice president in T. Rowe Price Group Inc
and T. Rowe Price Associates Inc, a shareholder in
Altius.
MACQUARIE SECURITIES
The equities and research arm of Macquarie Group
said it appointed 10 new people to its sales, trading and
research teams in London.
Poya Bozorgi has been appointed head of European equity
finance. Bozorgi joins from Societe Generale. Katie Ramsey joins
as vice president on the electronic trading desk. Ramsey was
previously with Nomura. Julian Cook joins as a director on
Macquarie Securities' U.S. equity sales desk. Cook joins from
Morgan Stanley.
CITY FINANCIAL INVESTMENT CO LTD
The London-based independent investment manager said it
appointed Philip Kay to the newly created role of Asia head.
Kay, to be based in London, joined City Financial in 2012,
before which he worked with Credit Suisse First Boston.
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The corporate and investment banking arm of Royal Bank of
Canada said it appointed Mike Foster as managing
director and global head of central bank sales.
Foster comes from Credit Suisse, where he was head of
European Central Bank and official institution sales. Foster
will be based in London.
U.S. BANCORP
US Bank Wealth Management said it named Benton Reichenau as
head of wealth management product services. Reichenau joins from
Ernst & Young's San Francisco office.
GLOBAL FINANCIAL MARKETS ASSOCIATION
The global banking lobby group said it appointed David
Strongin as an executive director. Strongin, currently a
managing director, will take on the new role with immediate
effect. Based in New York, Strongin will report to Chief
Executive Simon Lewis.
THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS
The investment management company said it appointed Noel
Luchena as sales director for institutional clients. He will be
based in Zurich. Luchena joins from Credit Suisse, where he was
a relationship manager for institutional clients.
MN UK
The European fiduciary manager said it appointed Christopher
Dickins as senior risk and operations manager, based in London.
Dickins joins MN from Key Capital & Lombard Street Research,
where he was risk and operations manager.
KEY RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS
The UK-based investment adviser said it appointed Tony Kane
as group marketing director. Kane joins from AJ Bell, where he
was director of direct marketing and e-commerce.