MOVES-Royal Bank of Scotland, Nomura, Citigroup

Dec 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

The Scottish bank's chief Ross McEwan faced a fresh management headache on Wednesday as the surprise departure of Finance Director Nathan Bostock created a senior vacancy at a time the group attempts to navigate through a period of upheaval.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank named Duncan Hennes, a co-founder of bank advisory firm Promontory Financial Group and a former CEO of Soros Fund Management, to its board of directors.

HOULIHAN LOKEY

The investment bank said it appointed Harry Green a director of its Illiquid Financial Asset (IFA) practice with focus on transaction execution. Green, who will be based in New York, joins Houlihan from Plainfield Asset Management.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

The Japanese financial holding company said it appointed Guy Hayward-Cole as a managing director of its EMEA investment banking business, focusing on UK clients and the telecoms and media and technology sectors in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Hayward-Cole joins Nomura from Oakley Capital, an asset management and financial advisory business.