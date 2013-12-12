MOVES-National Australia Bank, Co-operative Group, Plurimi

Dec 12 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK

The Australian bank said it appointed Daryl Johnson as chief executive of NAB Asia. Johnson joined NAB in 2009.

The bank also appointed Spiro Pappas as executive general manager of institutional banking, financial institutions group and international.

CO-OPERATIVE GROUP

Britain's Co-operative Group, battling a capital shortfall at its bank and scandal over the unit's drug-taking former chairman, has appointed ex-Treasury minister Paul Myners to review its operations for a token one pound ($1.6) salary.

PLURIMI

The UK-based wealth management and investment advisory company said it appointed Fahad Khan and Louise Ann Gibney as wealth managers.

Khan, who joined as managing director on Dec. 2, comes from Morgan Stanley. Gibney, who joins the company's Russian and Commonwealth of Independent States team as director on Jan. 6, comes from Credit Suisse.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management company said it appointed Duncan Goodwin as head of global resources. Duncan, who joins Baring from Martin Currie, will be based in London.