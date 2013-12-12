MOVES-National Australia Bank, Co-operative Group, Plurimi

Dec 12 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK
The Australian bank said it appointed Daryl Johnson as chief
executive of NAB Asia. Johnson joined NAB in 2009.
The bank also appointed Spiro Pappas as executive general
manager of institutional banking, financial institutions group
and international.
CO-OPERATIVE GROUP
Britain's Co-operative Group, battling a capital shortfall
at its bank and scandal over the unit's drug-taking former
chairman, has appointed ex-Treasury minister Paul Myners to
review its operations for a token one pound ($1.6) salary.
PLURIMI
The UK-based wealth management and investment advisory
company said it appointed Fahad Khan and Louise Ann Gibney as
wealth managers.
Khan, who joined as managing director on Dec. 2, comes from
Morgan Stanley. Gibney, who joins the company's Russian
and Commonwealth of Independent States team as director on Jan.
6, comes from Credit Suisse.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment management company said it appointed Duncan
Goodwin as head of global resources. Duncan, who joins Baring
from Martin Currie, will be based in London.