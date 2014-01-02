MOVES-WEX, EFG Hermes, Throgmorton

Jan 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WEX INC

The corporate payment services provider said it appointed Melissa Smith as chief executive, effective Jan. 1. Smith, who joined WEX in 1997, replaces Michael Dubyak, who assumes the newly created role of executive chairman.

EFG HERMES

The investment bank, one of the largest in the Middle East, said it appointed Khalid Ellaicy, former chief financial officer of Orascom Telecom, its new CFO.

THROGMORTON

The UK-based accountancy service provider said it appointed Denis Jackson its business development director to lead the company's drive into new markets. Jackson joins from Tibra Trading.

FM GLOBAL

The business property insurer said it named new leaders for its EMEA, Asia Pacific and northern Europe operations.

Chris Johnson, senior vice president, division manager, Asia Pacific, has become senior vice president, division manager, EMEA.

Stefano Tranquillo, vice president and manager of northern Europe operations, has been promoted to senior vice president, division manager, Asia Pacific.

Philip Johnson, operations vice president, business process improvement and client service manager, has been named vice president and manager, northern Europe operations.

MENZIES LLP

The accountancy firm promoted Andy England, one of its directors, to the role of partner. He has been with Menzies since 1997.