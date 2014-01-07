MOVES-SEC, Morgan Stanley, Blackstone, JPMorgan, BNY Mellon

Jan 7 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMORGAN CHASE
JPMorgan appointed company veteran Kristin Lemkau as chief
marketing officer. Lemkau will continue with her current
responsibilities as chief communications officer.
U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
A top economist with the regulator, Craig Lewis, who helped
turn around the agency's think tank, the Division of Economic
and Risk Analysis, intends to leave the SEC this spring,
according to an internal letter seen by Reuters on Monday. Craig
told his colleagues in a Dec. 20 letter that he planned to
return to his academic position at Vanderbilt University and
asked his colleagues to suggest names of possible replacements.
MORGAN STANLEY
The bank's former global head of rates trading, Edward Glenn
Hadden, said he had left the bank to pursue another opportunity
after a change in strategic direction, and after his former
boss, Ken de Regt, left in May. Hadden joined Morgan Stanley
from Goldman Sachs Group Inc in 2011.
BLACKSTONE GROUP
The private equity group has appointed one of its senior
advisers to head its Australia business, a spokeswoman said, in
a sign the firm plans to ramp up its investing efforts in the
country. James Carnegie, an Australian private equity veteran
and a former partner at domestic firm Archer Capital, will be a
senior managing director at Blackstone and will assume a direct
deal-making role. He had been a Blackstone senior adviser in
Australia since 2012.
BNY MELLON
The investment management company has hired Abigail
Bensimhon as senior private banker for BNY Mellon Wealth
Management. Before joining BNY Mellon, Bensimhon was a senior
commercial loan officer at Capital Bank in Rockville, Maryland.
CROWE CLARK WHITEHILL
The national audit, tax and advisory firm said James Martin
joined it as a partner to run the Midlands arm of Crowe Clark
Whitehill Recovery Solutions.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The professional services firm specializing in turnaround
and interim management said Marc Alms had joined it as a
managing director in New York. Alms had spent nine years with
audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG in New York, where
he was a member of the firm's global transfer pricing services
and global dispute resolution teams.
LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The institutional asset manager said it appointed Willem
Klijnstra and Chris Jeffery as strategists within the tactical
asset allocation research and strategy area. Willem and Chris
previously held senior positions at the multi-asset solutions
team at BNP Paribas Investment Partners. Willem was head of
research and acting chief investment officer and Chris was a
senior tactical asset allocation strategist.
NEW YORK LIFE INSURANCE CO
The mutual life insurer said it appointed John Kim as a vice
chairman. Kim is now chief investment officer and president of
New York Life's investments group.
Kim will oversee the technology function in addition to his
current responsibilities. Kim joined New York Life in 2008 from
Prudential Retirement.
CASEY, QUIRK & ASSOCIATES LLC
The management consulting firm said it appointed Yariv Itah
to the newly created position of managing partner, and Jonathan
Doolan and Jeffrey Stakel as directors, effective immediately.
Itah joined Casey Quirk in 2001, while Doolan joined in 2007 and
Stakel in 2009.
BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth manager said it appointed Douglas Hockersmith as
vice president, senior portfolio manager for The Private Client
Reserve of U.S. Bank in Seattle. Hockersmith joined The Reserve
from Sovereign Wealth Advisors.
TA ASSOCIATES
The private equity firm promoted eight staff members.
Christopher Parkin and Harry Taylor were named as managing
directors. Edward Sippel was named as managing director and
co-head of Asia and Naveen Wadhera was promoted to director and
co-head of Asia. Ashutosh Agrawal and Jason Werlin were promoted
to directors from principals. Jeffrey Del Papa and Dietrich
Hauptmeier were named principals from senior vice presidents.