MOVES-Goldman, Commerzbank, BNP Paribas, Onex, Deutsche Asset

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The company promoted several investment bankers in its
technology, media and telecom (TMT) group, as well as in its
Asia-Pacific group, according to internal memos. George Lee will
become chairman of the TMT group, as well as chief information
officer for the broader investment banking division. Dan Dees
will step into the role of TMT co-head alongside Anthony Noto,
who currently has that job. Andrea Vella and Jonathan Penkin
will become co-heads of Goldman's financing group in Asia
Pacific, excluding Japan, while Anthony Miller will become head
of investment banking solutions in that group.
PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS
The multi-asset class manager said on Tuesday that it has
appointed Stephan van Vliet head of insurance asset management,
effective immediately. Vliet will be based in Hong Kong. He
joins from ING Insurance Asia-Pacific, where he served as head
of investments responsible for the asset allocation of 10 Asian
insurance companies.
QUANTA FLUID SOLUTIONS LTD
The UK-based medical devices company said it appointed John
Milad its chief executive. Before this, Milad was a
non-executive director at Quanta for four years.
BNP PARIBAS
The bank appointed Gildas Surry the senior credit analyst
for European banks. Surry, who was previously credit sector
specialist for European banks at Citigroup, has been
covering the banking sector for 12 years.
PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager appointed Luke Chua as a senior investment
manager in the London-based emerging corporate bonds team. Chua
joins from Schroder Investment Management where he managed the
emerging markets corporate bond fund in Singapore.
COMMERZBANK AG
The bank appointed Jochen Muller to the position of managing
director and country manager for its corporate client business
in the United Kingdom. Muller succeeds Marc Starzmann, who held
the post for nearly three years. Muller was responsible for the
corporate mergers and acquisitions unit within group development
and strategy since 2011.
ONEX CORP
The private equity firm promoted two senior investment
professionals, David Hirsch and Tawfiq Popatia, to the post of
managing directors, effective Jan. 1. Hirsch, who joined Onex in
2003, moved to the London office to focus on European investment
opportunities in 2012. Popatia joined Onex in 2007 and recently
led Onex' investment in BBAM in the aircraft leasing sector.
COUTTS
The unit of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc named
Matthew Spencer as executive director, head of intermediaries,
within its UK business development team, effective immediately.
Matthew, who will be based in London, was previously director,
head of intermediaries at Credit Suisse Private Bank.
DEUTSCHE ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The unit of Deutsche Bank Group said it appointed
Philip Poole head of research. In this newly created role, Poole
will lead research activity across the company's investment
platform. Poole, based in London, is a managing director and
joined the company from HSBC Global Asset Management.
SUMMIT PARTNERS
The growth equity firm announced four promotions at its
Menlo Park and Boston offices. Len Ferrington was promoted to
managing director from principal. Andy Collins, Jay Pauley and
Matt Hamilton were promoted to principal from vice president.
ALIGNVEST MANAGEMENT CORP
The alternative investment management company said it
appointed Donald Raymond as chief investment officer, effective
April 1. Raymond joins from Canadian Pension Plan Investment
Board.
CHARTERED ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT ANALYST ASSOCIATION
The company said it appointed William Kelly as chief
executive of the CAIA Association, effective Jan. 13.
Kelly had earlier served as CEO of Robeco Investment
Management and is the founder and former CEO of Boston Partners
Asset Management, a self-funded partnership enterprise.