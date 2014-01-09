MOVES-StanChart, Euronext, Lazard, Standard Life, Adveq, Ecobank

Jan 9 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STANDARD CHARTERED
The bank has named Mike Rees deputy to Chief Executive Peter
Sands, making the wholesale banking chief the new heir-apparent
at the Asia-focused lender after its highly regarded finance
director, Richard Meddings, announced he was leaving.
EURONEXT
The European exchange operator, now owned by U.S. group
IntercontinentalExchange, named Anthony Attia, formerly
senior vice president and chief of staff to Euronext Chief
Executive Dominique Cerutti, as chief executive of Euronext
Paris.
Lee Hodgkinson, previously NYSE Euronext's head of sales and
client coverage for the Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia
Pacific regions, has been appointed to lead the Markets and
Global Sales teams - a newly created division that combines the
commercial activities of Euronext's markets businesses into one
unit, it added.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The professional services firm said retired Rear Admiral
Mark Heinrich, U.S. Navy, has joined the company as managing
director, based in New York. He was previously chief executive
of Naval Supply Systems Command.
LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
The indirect unit of Lazard Ltd said Yugo Ishida has
joined Lazard Japan Asset Management K.K. as representative
director and chief executive. Based in Tokyo, Ishida will lead
the growth and development of LAM's business in Japan, which
includes local investment management. Ishida joins from Nomura
Asset Management, where he most recently served as an adviser to
the board of directors.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS
The asset manager, a unit of Standard Life Plc, said
it has appointed Johan Langerak as investment director for the
Netherlands. Langerak was previously head of Benelux
institutional and wholesale business for Bank J. Safra Sarasin
Ltd.
ADVEQ
The asset manager has promoted Viswanathan Parameswar, Sasha
Kugler and Patrick Kuentscher to executive directors. Parameswar
is responsible for the company's investment in Asia while Kugler
is responsible for human resources and facility management and
Kuentscher looks after tax-related matters.
ECOBANK
The Togo-based bank announced on Wednesday the departure of
its group executive director for finance and risk, Laurence do
Rego, who made an allegation last year that prompted an
investigation into governance at the West African lender by
Nigeria's securities regulator.
CANACCORD GENUITY
The company said Charlotte Keyworth had joined it as an
aerospace and defense analyst for equity research. Harry Philips
has joined as capital goods analyst and Rob Ellis has been
appointed specialist sales analyst. All three have joined
Canaccord from Oriel Securities.
The company also appointed Arun George as a technology
analyst. He joins from Edison Investment Research.
PALAMON CAPITAL PARTNERS
The private equity firm has elected Julian Carreras, Pascal
Jean-Noel Noth and Gary Pritchard as partners. Carreras and
Jean-Noel Noth joined Palamon in 2003 and 2009, respectively,
from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Pritchard joined Palamon in 2008 from international
specialty insurance and reinsurance group Catlin Group Ltd
.
WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON AND STOWE
The private equity firm said it appointed William Frank an
operating executive in the resources group. Frank was most
recently an associate principal at McKinsey & Co.